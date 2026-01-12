Tucker, Skubal and the Top Available Players' RCs to Buy Now
It's "Hot Stove" season! Another way to say it would be that it's free agent time - and MLB is certainly in a frenzy as teams and players do the annual dance to see who ends up where. Call it a high-stakes form of musical chairs, if you like. Some of the big names are already spoken for; stars like Kyle Schwarber, Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso have signed new contracts, but for the rest, the dance continues. Let's take a look at a few of the bigger names still out there.
TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2020 BO BICHETTE
Bo Bichette had a big 2025, making a comeback after an injury-plagued 2024. He helped the Blue Jays in a big way as they almost took home the World Series trophy with a .311 batting average over the course of the season. Bichette is drawing interest from the Mets, Yankees and Phillies as it appears less and less likely that he'll stay in Toronto. He made his big league debut in the summer of 2019 and therefore his rookie cards came out in 2020. His Topps Chrome rookie autograph card can be had for under $300.
TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2019 KYLE TUCKER
Considered by many to be the top free agent, Tucker can expect a big contract - the question is, from who? Considering the Cubs just signed Alex Bregman to a mega deal, it's looking less likely that Tucker will reunite with the Cubs. Don't be surprised if he ends up with Toronto as they seek to avenge last year's World Series loss. Tucker's 2019 rookie autograph card in Topps Chrome features a nice on-card auto along with a photo of him in his Astros uniform.
TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2021 TARIK SKUBAL
Tarik Skubal isn't a free agent until after the 2026 season, but he's included here because things could get interesting sooner than later for the ace pitcher. Skubal and the Detroit Tigers entered arbitration this week, due to the two sides being miles apart on Skubal's future salary. It's becoming conceivable that Skubal could be dealt to a new team this year. His Topps Chrome rookie autograph card features an awesome shot of Skubal delivering the goods along with an on-card auto.
TOPPS ALLEN & GINTER AUTOGRAPH 2017 CODY BELLINGER
Cody Bellinger is looking for a payday. Whether he'll get it from the Yankees is in question - the two sides seem far apart from an agreement as to how big that payday will be. Bellinger's rookie autograph card from Allen & Ginter in 2017 brings the retro vibe with a nice portrait and big signature.
