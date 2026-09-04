The 2026 Formula 1 championship heads to Monza this weekend with Kimi Antonelli holding a commanding lead—but with plenty of racing still ahead for the top drivers.

Antonelli enters the Italian Grand Prix 59 points ahead of both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc round out the top five. With the championship race heating up, some incredible cards of the leading contenders are also available to collectors.

From one-of-one Superfractors to rare autographs and rookie cards, here's a look at F1's top five championship contenders—and some of their biggest cards currently on the market.

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 Autograph /52

2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 F1 Charles LeClerc Autograph Driver Number 16/52 | https://ebay.io/m/rAS5Ze

Leclerc enters Monza fifth in the championship with 155 points, 87 behind Antonelli, and looking for a major result in front of Ferrari's home crowd.

Collectors can chase an early Topps Chrome F1 autograph numbered 16/52, currently listed on eBay for $35,000.

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

2024 Topps Chrome Formula 1 SuperFractor 1/1

Lando Norris #4 - 2024 Topps Chrome F1 - Superfractor | https://ebay.io/m/5uoZVY

Nobody enters Monza hotter than Norris. The McLaren driver has won consecutive races in Hungary and the Netherlands, climbing to 159 points and fourth in the championship, 83 points behind Antonelli.

His one-of-one 2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor is currently listed on eBay for $59,000.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

2020 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Autograph /5 PSA 10

2020 Topps Dynasty F1 Lewis Hamilton /5 Auto PSA 10 | https://ebay.io/m/wk3YME

Seven-time world champion Hamilton enters Monza with 183 points, tied with Russell but third in the standings, as he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking eighth championship.

A PSA 10 2020 Topps Dynasty autograph numbered to five is currently offered on eBay for $129,000.

Bonus: 2023 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Autographed Nameplate 1/2 and 2/2

For collectors thinking even bigger, both halves of a 2023 Topps Dynasty Hamilton autographed nameplate set, numbered 1/2 and 2/2, are listed together on eBay for a jaw-dropping $999,999.

2. George Russell, Mercedes

2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 70th Superfractor PSA 9

2020 Topps Chrome Formula 1 George Russell 70th-Superfractor | https://ebay.io/m/mUC5XF

Russell sits second with 183 points, 59 behind Mercedes teammate Antonelli and tied with Hamilton on points.

His 2020 Topps Chrome 70th Superfractor carries a $140,000 asking price on eBay.

Bonus: 2024 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Autograph Flag Jumbo Patch 1/1 PSA 10

Another spectacular Russell card is currently at Goldin. The one-of-one Autograph Flag Jumbo Patch is graded PSA 10 with a PSA/DNA 9 autograph, with bidding at $11,000 and more than three weeks remaining.

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Formula 1 Padparadscha Rookie 1/1 PSA 10

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Formula 1 Kimi Antonelli Padparadscha RC 1/1 | https://ebay.io/m/v1kSRT

Antonelli enters his home Grand Prix atop the championship with 242 points, holding a commanding 59-point advantage over Russell and Hamilton.

His one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha rookie card, graded PSA 10, is currently listed on eBay for $750,000.

Bonus: 2025 Topps Chrome Formula 1 Red Refractor Rookie /5 PSA 10

Another Antonelli rookie shows what bidders are actually willing to pay. The Red Refractor, numbered to five and graded PSA 10, is currently at Goldin, with bidding already at $65,000 and 16 days remaining.

The Dark Horse: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Autograph Jumbo Patch 1/1 PSA 7, Auto 8

TOPPS DYNASTY FORMULA 1 AUTO JUMBO PATCH 1/1 MAX VERSTAPPEN 1/1 | https://ebay.io/m/JXIbsP

Never count out a four-time world champion.

Verstappen sits sixth with 112 points, leaving him 130 behind Antonelli and facing a massive uphill climb. But his resume—and his cards—still command attention. His one-of-one Topps Dynasty Formula 1 Autograph Jumbo Patch, graded PSA 7 with an 8 autograph, is currently listed on eBay for a staggering $1 million.

Whether Antonelli holds on or one of the drivers chasing him closes the gap, the championship battle could make some of F1's biggest cards even more interesting to watch.