Topps NOW cards capture memorable sports moments almost as soon as they happen. Some of those cards have become six-figure collectibles.

For those unfamiliar with the program, Topps NOW cards are offered online for a limited time, often just 24 hours, and printed to order. Once the sales window closes, the final print run is set, and the card is never produced again. Depending on the release, collectors can also receive rare parallels, short prints, or autographs in place of the base card. LeBron James even announced his move to the Philadelphia 76ers via a Topps NOW card.

That combination of a memorable moment and the chance at an extremely rare card has produced some remarkable results. Based on sales tracked by Card Ladder, here are the five most expensive Topps NOW cards sold to date.

5. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki Triple Auto 1/1

2025 Topps Now Foilfractor Shohei Ohtani, Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki AUTO 1/1 PSA 10 | eBay via Card Ladder

Three of Japan’s biggest baseball stars share the No. 5 spot. The card celebrates Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki appearing together as Dodgers teammates during the 2025 Tokyo Series. The release had a base print run of 99,226, with the one-of-one triple autograph among the cards collectors could chase.

The PSA 10 triple auto sold for $137,700 on eBay in June 2026.

4. LeBron James “Year 23” Auto 1/1

2025 Topps Now King James Sets Record With 23rd Season Foilfractor LeBron James AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

LeBron James made more NBA history when he began his record-setting 23rd season, passing Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.

Collectors ordered 30,683 copies of the Topps NOW base card commemorating the milestone, but the ultimate chase was the one-of-one Foilfractor autograph.

That card sold for $156,000 through Fanatics Premier in July 2026.

3. Cooper Flagg & Kon Knueppel Draft Night Dual Auto 1/1

2025 Topps Now Draft Foilfractor Cooper Flagg & Kon Knueppel ROOKIE AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel went from playing alongside one another to becoming two of the top selections in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Topps commemorated the moment with a Draft Night card that had a base print run of 8,771. The ultimate version was the one-of-one Foilfractor dual autograph featuring both rookies, each inscribing "The Brotherhood."

That card sold for $168,000 through Fanatics Premier in February 2026.

2. Stephen Curry Olympic “Night Night” Auto 1/1

2024 Topps Now Olympics Autographs Gold #27C Stephen Curry Signed Card (#1/1) | Goldin via Card Ladder

Stephen Curry delivered one of the lasting images of the 2024 Paris Olympics during Team USA’s gold-medal victory over France.

Curry hit eight three-pointers in the game, including four in the final minutes, before breaking out his signature “Night Night” celebration. Topps turned the moment into a card that produced a base print run of 89,838.

The one-of-one Gold autograph received a PSA 10 grade and a PSA/DNA 10 for the autograph. It sold for $518,500 at Goldin in June 2025.

And somehow, that’s still more than $167,000 short of No. 1.

1. Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Inscribed Gold Auto 1/1

2024 Topps Now Shohei Ohtani (Inscribed Autograph-Gold) #722B PSA Gem Mint 10 - #'d 1/1 - MBA Gold | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season on Sept. 19, 2024, eventually finishing the year with 54 homers and 59 stolen bases.

Collectors responded in a big way. His Topps NOW card commemorating the achievement had a massive base print run of 653,737, the largest of any card on this list. Among the chase cards was a one-of-one Gold autograph inscribed “50/50 Club 9/19/24.”

The PSA 10 sold for $686,250 at Heritage Auctions on Aug. 22, 2026, making it the most expensive Topps NOW card ever sold.

Interestingly, it wasn’t the card’s first trip to Heritage. The same card sold for $225,700 in February 2025. Just 18 months later, it brought in more than three times that amount.

Updated top 5 most expensive Topps NOW cards ever:



1. Shohei Ohtani 50/50 - $686k

2. Curry USA 'Night Night' - $519k

3. Flagg/Knueppel Draft Dual Auto - $168k

4. LeBron James 'Year 23' Auto - $156k

5. Ohtani/Yamamoto/Sasaki Triple Auto - $138k https://t.co/WrHjBAm2mm — Topps (@Topps) August 25, 2026

One of the Biggest Topps NOW Cards Is Still Out There

As impressive as these prices are, another potential record-setter may still be waiting to be found.

Following Team USA’s gold-medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Topps released a Topps NOW card featuring Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. It became a phenomenon of its own, with 588,030 copies ordered—one of the largest print runs in Topps NOW history.

But there was one very special card randomly inserted into those orders: a redemption for a one-of-one on-card triple autograph signed by all three superstars. The frenzy drove sales and million-dollar bounties offered by athletes and prominent names in the hobby.

More than two years later, the card has yet to publicly surface. With Curry’s individual Olympic one-of-one already selling for over $500,000, it’s easy to imagine the attention the Curry, Durant, and James triple auto could command if it is finally found.