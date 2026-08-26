Shohei Ohtani Sets New Record for Topps NOW Card Sale
Topps NOW cards capture memorable sports moments almost as soon as they happen. Some of those cards have become six-figure collectibles.
For those unfamiliar with the program, Topps NOW cards are offered online for a limited time, often just 24 hours, and printed to order. Once the sales window closes, the final print run is set, and the card is never produced again. Depending on the release, collectors can also receive rare parallels, short prints, or autographs in place of the base card. LeBron James even announced his move to the Philadelphia 76ers via a Topps NOW card.
That combination of a memorable moment and the chance at an extremely rare card has produced some remarkable results. Based on sales tracked by Card Ladder, here are the five most expensive Topps NOW cards sold to date.
5. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki Triple Auto 1/1
Three of Japan’s biggest baseball stars share the No. 5 spot. The card celebrates Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki appearing together as Dodgers teammates during the 2025 Tokyo Series. The release had a base print run of 99,226, with the one-of-one triple autograph among the cards collectors could chase.
The PSA 10 triple auto sold for $137,700 on eBay in June 2026.
4. LeBron James “Year 23” Auto 1/1
LeBron James made more NBA history when he began his record-setting 23rd season, passing Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.
Collectors ordered 30,683 copies of the Topps NOW base card commemorating the milestone, but the ultimate chase was the one-of-one Foilfractor autograph.
That card sold for $156,000 through Fanatics Premier in July 2026.
3. Cooper Flagg & Kon Knueppel Draft Night Dual Auto 1/1
Former Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel went from playing alongside one another to becoming two of the top selections in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Topps commemorated the moment with a Draft Night card that had a base print run of 8,771. The ultimate version was the one-of-one Foilfractor dual autograph featuring both rookies, each inscribing "The Brotherhood."
That card sold for $168,000 through Fanatics Premier in February 2026.
2. Stephen Curry Olympic “Night Night” Auto 1/1
Stephen Curry delivered one of the lasting images of the 2024 Paris Olympics during Team USA’s gold-medal victory over France.
Curry hit eight three-pointers in the game, including four in the final minutes, before breaking out his signature “Night Night” celebration. Topps turned the moment into a card that produced a base print run of 89,838.
The one-of-one Gold autograph received a PSA 10 grade and a PSA/DNA 10 for the autograph. It sold for $518,500 at Goldin in June 2025.
And somehow, that’s still more than $167,000 short of No. 1.
1. Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Inscribed Gold Auto 1/1
Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season on Sept. 19, 2024, eventually finishing the year with 54 homers and 59 stolen bases.
Collectors responded in a big way. His Topps NOW card commemorating the achievement had a massive base print run of 653,737, the largest of any card on this list. Among the chase cards was a one-of-one Gold autograph inscribed “50/50 Club 9/19/24.”
The PSA 10 sold for $686,250 at Heritage Auctions on Aug. 22, 2026, making it the most expensive Topps NOW card ever sold.
Interestingly, it wasn’t the card’s first trip to Heritage. The same card sold for $225,700 in February 2025. Just 18 months later, it brought in more than three times that amount.
One of the Biggest Topps NOW Cards Is Still Out There
As impressive as these prices are, another potential record-setter may still be waiting to be found.
Following Team USA’s gold-medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Topps released a Topps NOW card featuring Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. It became a phenomenon of its own, with 588,030 copies ordered—one of the largest print runs in Topps NOW history.
But there was one very special card randomly inserted into those orders: a redemption for a one-of-one on-card triple autograph signed by all three superstars. The frenzy drove sales and million-dollar bounties offered by athletes and prominent names in the hobby.
More than two years later, the card has yet to publicly surface. With Curry’s individual Olympic one-of-one already selling for over $500,000, it’s easy to imagine the attention the Curry, Durant, and James triple auto could command if it is finally found.
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Lucas Mast is a writer based in California’s Bay Area, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.Follow sneakrz