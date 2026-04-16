F1 Legend Teams With Dave & Adam’s CEO to Launch Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula One world champion and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has spent his career rewriting record books—105 Grand Prix wins, 104 pole positions, and more than 200 podium finishes.

Adam Martin has built his own kind of dominance in a different arena, growing Dave & Adam’s Card World from a small Buffalo card shop into one of the largest sports card and memorabilia businesses in the world.

Now, the two are teaming up.

Hamilton is entering the global trading card market with the launch of Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton, a joint venture with Dave & Adam’s aimed at building a premium retail footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The first store is set to open in Frankfurt in 2026, with additional locations planned in London, Sydney, and beyond.

Between them, Hamilton and Martin have spent decades at the top of their respective fields—Hamilton as one of the most dominant drivers in Formula One history, and Martin as a key architect of the modern hobby economy—making this less a celebrity side project and more a strategic move built on scale and execution.

Building Around Culture

For Hamilton, the venture starts with something personal.

“I remember being in school and the excitement of opening up packs of cards—growing up in England it was mostly football—and then trading them with friends,” Hamilton said. “It was a small community, but we were connected through our love of sport and cards.”

That experience shaped both the name and vision for the business. Through his friendship with Michael Rubin, Hamilton has had a front-row seat to the hobby’s rapid growth—and saw an opportunity to bring that energy to new markets.

“Including ‘Culture’ in the name was my idea—it reflects a community of passionate collectors from all walks of life connected by the hobby,” he said.

When Hamilton met Martin, the partnership clicked immediately.

“I’m very connected to my inner child,” Hamilton said. “When I met Adam and saw the way he lit up talking about cards, I felt that same excitement—and knew we could create something special together.”

A Global Opportunity

Both Hamilton and Martin see significant room for growth outside the United States.

“I was in Tokyo a few weeks ago and was amazed by the buzz—these stores were packed,” Hamilton said. “It really showed me how big this opportunity can be globally.”

That belief had already taken shape in London, where Hamilton helped open Fanatics Collectibles’ flagship store on Regent Street alongside Rubin—an early signal of the hobby’s international momentum.

For Martin, that demand aligns with decades of building retail and distribution infrastructure.

“Working with Lewis, his passion for collecting is real and his vision is huge. Together, we’re building something that can set a new standard for retail card culture globally,” Martin said. “He’s also a big fan of Arsenal and Star Wars—and as part owner of the Denver Broncos, he’s taken an interest in John Elway—so it’s been fun to see him grow his collection and get involved on a personal level.”

More Than Just Cards

At its core, Card Culture is about more than retail.

“As a child, I could only dream of meeting the sports stars I looked up to, like Michael Jordan,” Hamilton said. “But having something you can hold that’s connected to them brings you closer.”

That idea—connection through ownership—is central to the concept. “I look at it as building a modern card store that mixes community, culture, and competition,” Hamilton said.

Bringing new collectors into the hobby—especially kids—will be a focus of Card Culture by Lewis Hamilton. | https://www.dacardworld.com/

Martin shares that philosophy. “I’ll bring a box of cards to Disneyland and pass them out to kids just to see the joy of opening packs,” he said. “We want to bring that same energy into our stores.”

That includes pack-opening events, in-store experiences, and educational initiatives designed to bring new collectors—especially younger ones—into the hobby.

Scaling With Intention

If Hamilton brings vision and global reach, Martin brings the infrastructure to execute.

“We see a real opportunity to build something premium across Europe and beyond, and to create a consistent experience for collectors in emerging markets,” Martin said. “When we opened our first international store in the Netherlands in 2022—in a town of just 50,000—we were introducing many to the hobby for the first time. Now we’re seeing 200 people show up for trade nights, which we don’t often see even in New York.”

That kind of growth doesn’t come without challenges.

“From local laws and permits to hiring staff who can educate new collectors—it’s not easy, but it’s critical to success,” Martin said.

A Bright Future for the Global Hobby

Hamilton, meanwhile, is focused on building a business grounded in broader values, including accessibility and sustainability—ensuring the next generation of collectors can find their way into the hobby.

“Partnering with Adam and the team was the right way to enter the space,” Hamilton said. “They have the expertise, scale, and a clear plan to build something premium that fans can experience globally.”

Together, the venture pairs one of the world’s most recognizable athletes with one of the hobby’s most experienced operators—positioned to tap into a rapidly expanding global market.

Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. pic.twitter.com/yKHdD3BUPa — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 14, 2022

Looking ahead, Martin sees a clear path forward. “Five years from now, we hope to have around 20 stores worldwide, helping change the face of collecting in those regions,” he said.

And if Hamilton collects anything like he drives, his personal collection could be something to behold—so don’t be surprised if those Darth Vader cards start to carry a little more weight.