When the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that beloved Hall of Famer Bill “Maz” Mazeroski had passed away on February 20, 2026, at age 89, the tributes followed a familiar rhythm: the greatest defensive second baseman many ever saw, the author of one the most famous home run in World Series history, and a player whose career never separated from the city he represented.

Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001. | National Baseball Hall of Fame

Mazeroski spent all 17 of his Major League seasons in Pittsburgh, arriving in 1956 and becoming a permanent part of the franchise’s identity. In a hobby that often rewards movement and star power, he built something rarer: a legacy rooted in one uniform, one position, and one moment that changed everything.

The At-Bat That Made Him Immortal

His ninth-inning home run off Ralph Terry in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series remains the only walk-off homer ever to end a Fall Classic. The image of Mazeroski rounding the bases at Forbes Field transformed a glove-first second baseman into a permanent October icon.

Mazeroski's walk-off home run to beat the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series is an epic moment in baseball history. | History.com

For collectors, that swing has always been the center of gravity. It gives added meaning to his early cards, defines his autograph inscriptions, and anchors the memorabilia tied to that championship.

The Defensive Standard

Long before analytics provided a language for infield defense, Mazeroski set the benchmark. His Hall of Fame plaque opens by calling him a “defensive wizard,” and the numbers still feel modern: eight Gold Gloves, ten All-Star selections, and a record for double plays turned at second base that has yet to be seriously threatened.

Bill Mazeroski 1957 Topps Rookie Baseball Card #24 PSA 8: eBay ask $1,500 | https://ebay.us/m/GUbKJc

Season after season, he led National League second basemen in assists, putouts, and fielding percentage, turning the pivot into something that looked effortless. In 1966, as the Pirates set a league record for double plays, Mazeroski stood at the center of nearly all of them, committing just eight errors all year.

As the modern game has learned to measure defensive value more precisely, his reputation has only grown. The deeper collectors go, the more they discover that the home run was only the doorway to a career that redefined the position.

A Pirate for Life

Mazeroski’s story is inseparable from Pittsburgh. He was there for the championship in 1960 and returned in 1971, alongside Roberto Clemente, as the only players to appear on both title teams. He recorded the final defensive out and the final hit at Forbes Field before the franchise moved on, a symmetry that feels fitting for a player whose career was built on precision.

Mazeroski played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1956-1972. | LA Times

The Pirates retired his No. 9 in 1987, but his connection to the city had long been secure. He stayed in the organization as a coach, passing along the details of infield play to new generations and reinforcing his place as a foundational figure in the team’s history.

Mazeroski was a generous through-the-mail autograph signer for fans new and old, with collectors regularly posting their successes on everything from cards to photos from his legendary career.

Maz was a popular signer for fans and collectors through-the-mail, often including career-defining inscriptions. | Bobby Hobson/4 Sports Autographs (TTM or IP) Facebook Group

Why Collectors Still Chase Mazeroski

When Mazeroski reached the Hall of Fame in 2001, it confirmed what Pittsburgh had always known: his greatness was never about one swing alone. It was about the totality of a career that combined historic defense, quiet power for his position, and loyalty to a single franchise.

Bill Mazeroski Pittsburgh Pirates Game 7 Ticket Stub Authenticated Autograph: eBay ask $6,000 | https://ebay.us/m/Kk6UV2

The home run made him immortal. The career made him timeless. And his passing rekindles the memories of a fan favorite and Pirates legend.