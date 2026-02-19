Top 10 Baseball Cards of All-Time According to Topps

Over the years, Topps has released many iconic Baseball cards. Now, it is officially the 75th anniversary of the first set being released. Recently, Topps published a list of the top 75 Baseball cards that have been a part of their line of products. They span from the 1950's all the way up to modern day. The top 10 on the list are some of the most recognizable cards of the hobby, cards that hold steady value in the hobby.

Here is a brief breakdown of the 10 cards on Topps' list, and what collectors need to know about them.

1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle

The iconic Mickey Mantle rookie card comes in at number one on the list, which will not be a surprise to collectors. This card frequently commands attention and value within the hobby, and it will likely continue to do so for many years to come. Even a PSA 1 copy can fetch $30,000, depending on the eye appeal of the card. If there is one card that can represent 75 years of Topps Baseball, this would be the one.

2. 1952 Topps Willie Mays

The 1952 set also features the first Topps card of Willie Mays. Values of his cards have risen in recent years, and the lasting design of the 1952 release is never a bad thing to rely on. Mays is also a hall of famer, and is one of the most respected players of all time. Given the age of the card, clean copies can be hard to find, similar to the Mantle.

3. 1954 Topps Henry Aaron RC

While the card lists his name as Henry Aaron, "Hank" went on to become (at the time) the all time home run leader when he retired. His rookie card is located in the 1954 set, and scarcity and condition are issues with this set. This adds appeal to collectors, along with the impact that Aaron had on the game.

4. 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson

The 1952 set is back again, this time with the first Topps card of Jackie Robinson. Robinson is perhaps best known for breaking the color barrier in the MLB, and this list would not be complete without a card of his. While he does have cards before and after 1952, the image of him holding a baseball bat certainly stands out on the card, along with the red background.

5. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Autograph

The first modern entry belongs to Paul Skenes. His MLB Debut Patch Autograph sold for $1.1 million dollars, and has potentially reset the market to focus on pitchers and MLB Debut patches. This past year saw collectors chasing after names like James Wood and Nick Kurtz in the same set, showing the impact that this card had.

6. 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan/Jerry Koosman RC

Nolan Ryan is one of the greatest pitchers of all time, known for his longevity in the game. His rookie card is in the 1968 set, and it is shared with Jerry Koosman. Condition is very difficult on this card, and it is perhaps one of the best known examples of a future hall of famer sharing his rookie card with someone else.

7. 1986 Topps Traded Barry Bonds RC

Barry Bonds is the current all time home run leader, and he has recently starting signing autographs for Topps products again. His rookie is found in 1986 Topps Traded, a set that is notorious for it's black borders and condition sensitivity. This card can also only be purchased individually or in a 1986 Traded set.

8. 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente RC

Roberto Clemente was an amazing athlete during his playing days, and he was the star of the Pirates teams he was on for many years. His rookie is found in the 1955 release, and high grade condition copies can bring a good amount of money. A PSA 3 recently sold for $2,640.

9. 1980 Topps Rickey Henderson RC

Rickey Henderson is the star of the 1980 Topps release, with his rookie card being front and center. Demand for Henderson's card has risen in recent years, especially in pristine shape. The card features Henderson at bat, with the hopes of getting on base. If he did, he more than likely stole a base in the process.

10. 2018 Topps Update Shohei Ohtani Rookie Debut

The last card on the list is another modern entry, with the card containing one of the most popular players in the game right now: Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's rookies can be found in 2018 products, and his Topps Update (Batting Stance) is the card in question here. Demand will likely increase for this card if Ohtani continues on the path he is on.

With Topps celebrating it's 75th anniversary of Baseball cards, it's choices for the top ten cards of all time is quite the list. Names like Ohtani, Mantle, and Mays are highlights, and a variety of sets are represented. Without question, collectors would love to own any of these cards and have them be part of their collection.

