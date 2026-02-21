Bill Mazeroski, Pirates' World Series Hero, Dies at 89

Bill Mazeroski, Hall of Famer, seven-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and longtime member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, has died at 89 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski,” the Pirates announced Saturday morning. “Maz was a seven-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be deeply missed.”

Mazeroski hit one of the most iconic home runs in baseball history: a walk-off home run off of Ralph Terry that broke a 9-9 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning and won the 1960 World Series over the mighty Yankees. Mazeroski's homer was the magical moment that capped off a monumental feat. The Pirates, despite being outscored 55-27 by the Mickey Mantle-led dynastic Yankees, had toppled a baseball giant.

But Mazeroski made his mark on the game in many other ways. The Wheeling, W. Va., native made his MLB debut with the Pirates as a 19-year-old back in 1956. He became a full-time starter at second base the following year, and by 1958, the slick-fielding Mazeroski had won his first Gold Glove. He would go on to win seven more in his career and is regarded as one of the best defensive players in MLB history. Lightning quick at turning two, Mazeroski still holds the record for most double plays turned by a second baseman.

At the plate, Mazeroski belted double-digit home runs six times, hit .260 over 17 seasons and never struck out more than 71 times in a season.

Mazeroski's No. 9 was retired by the Pirates in 1987. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated