Brotherly Love & Breakout Stars: Philadelphia's Rookie Card Class of 1970

There's no doubt that the early 1970’s captured some of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history, with each professional sports franchise showcasing the emerging talent of a young player that would go on to contribute to their team’s respected identity for years to come. With that said, the year 1970 saw the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and 76ers each have a new class of rookies that were stepping into the spotlight to prove their professional worth not only across their respected fields of play but also from a collectible’s perspective.

Philadelphia Flyers - Bobby Clarke (Center)

For the Flyers, Center Bobby Clarke emerged as one of the team’s best forwards during the franchise’s early years. His 1970-71 O-Pee-Chee rookie card has become a staple for vintage hockey collectors. In his rookie campaign, Clarke posted 46 Points (15 Goals, 31 Assists) over an impressive 76 games. One of his standout performances included a 3-assist night in November of 1969 against none other than the Minnesota North Stars, during which the Flyers would emerge as 6-2 winners.

1970 O-Pee-Chee Hockey - Bobby Clarke - Philadelphia Flyers | https://ebay.us/m/XkbrnE

From a collectibles perspective the raw version of his rookie card can be found in a range of $48-$60, while the higher graded versions of this card are far scarcer and sell for much higher prices. According to PSA, there are just 3 PSA 10s, 57 PSA 9s and 182 PSA 8s and the most recent sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April 15, 2020 which saw a sale of $9,999.

Philadelphia Eagles - Harold Jackson (Wide Receiver)

On the gridiron, the Eagles introduced Wide Receiver Harold Jackson, whose versatility made him an immediate contributor. His rookie card appears in the 1970 Topps Football set. During his first season, Jackson caught 65 passes for 1,116 all-purpose yards, combining rushing and receiving ability that kept defenses guessing. His biggest game that season came in a late-season divisional matchup where he caught 5 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 34-29 loss to the Washington Redskins.

1970 Topps Football - Harold Jackson - PSA 8 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/football-cards/1970-topps/harold-jackson-72/9380

From a collectibles perspective the raw version of his rookie card can be found in a range of $2-$5, while the higher graded versions of this card are far scarcer and sell for much higher prices. According to PSA, there is just 1 PSA 10s, 46 PSA 9s and 149 PSA 8s and the most recent sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 30, 2018, which saw a sale of $1,525.

Philadelphia Phillies - Don Money (Shortstop)

For the Phillies, right-handed shortstop Don Money made his presence felt across the 127 games that he played in 1969. Featured in the 1970 Topps Baseball set, Money’s rookie card is a notable inclusion for team collectors. In his rookie year with Philadelphia, he recorded 450 ABs, 103 Hits, and 42 RBIs while posting a .229 batting average. One of Don Money’s greatest feats during the 1969 season came in April of that year when Money hit 5 RBIs in the same game, not once, but twice, in the span of the team’s first five games.

1970 Topps - Don Money - Philadelphia Phillies | https://www.deanscards.com/p/318403/1970-Topps-1970-Topps-Philadelphia-Phillies-Team-Set-?srsltid=AfmBOor0eU8H17Z2jiyjuToK5iq61WLw_L0xvs2iw-mP3eQSKSRRPp-R

From a collectibles perspective the raw version of his rookie card can be found in a range of $1-$5, while the higher graded versions of this card are far scarcer and sell for much higher prices. According to PSA, there are just 8 PSA 10s, 83 PSA 9s and 170 PSA 8s and the most recent sale of a PSA 10 occurred on July 30, 2018, which saw a sale of $120.

Philadelphia 76ers - Matt Guokas (Forward/Guard)

Meanwhile, the 76ers saw the arrival of Matt Guokas, whose 1970 rookie card also appears in the 1970 Topps Basketball set. Guokas averaged 6.1 points per game and 2.8 assists during his rookie season, quickly emerging as a reliable secondary offensive resource alongside his teammates. One of Guokas’ greatest accomplishments during the 1969-70 season came in November of 1969 when he scored 15 points and added 4 rebounds against the Boston Celtics in a 131-123 loss.

1970 Topps Basketball - Matt Guokas - PSA 9 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/basketball-cards/1970-topps/matt-guokas-124/4034

From a collectibles perspective the raw version of his rookie card can be found in a range of $3-$7, while the higher graded versions of this card are far scarcer and sell for much higher prices. According to PSA, there is not a single PSA 10 version of this card, but there are 40 PSA 9s and 168 PSA 8s and the most recent sale of a PSA 9 occurred on January 26, 2023, there’s $115.

1970 was certainly an impressive year for the city of Philadelphia, not only because Bobby Clarke, Harold Jackson, Don Money, and Matt Guokas all contributed to their respected teams, but also because the hobby was introduced to their rookie cards which are still in demand all throughout the marketplace today.