Phillies vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Philadelphia Phillies are back over .500 and are looking to complete a sweep of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Lefty Cristopher Sanchez (1.62 ERA) is on the mound for the Phils as he looks to continue his impressive start to the 2026 season. He’ll go up against San Diego’s Walker Buehler, who has a 5.05 ERA through 10 starts, though the Padres are a shocking 7-3 in those outings.

Can San Diego salvage a game in this series and avoid falling further in the NL West standings?

The Padres are still eight games over .500, but they’ve lost three games in a row and have a run differential of just plus-2 in the 2026 season.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL showdown on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (+113)

Padres +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline

Phillies: -163

Padres: +135

Total

7 (Over -119/Under -102)

Phillies vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.62 ERA)

San Diego: Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.05 ERA)

Phillies vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 28-27

Padres record: 31-23

Phillies vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+537)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Harper is a great bet to go deep against San Diego:

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is up to 13 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s homered three times over the last two weeks, posting an .853 OPS in the process.

So, it’s little surprising to see him at +537 to leave the yard, even against a solid pitching staff like the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has righty Walker Buehler on the mound on Wednesday afternoon, and the veteran hasn’t exactly been lights out in 2026. Buehler has a 5.05 ERA, though he’s only allowed four home runs across 10 appearances

Still, Harper is hitting .306 with 10 home runs against righties this season, and he’s dominated Buehler in his career, going 4-for-6 with three doubles and a home run, good for a 2.444 OPS.

I think Harper is a steal at this price on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

I’m betting on the Phillies to sweep on Wednesday, as they have advantages across the board in this matchup.

Both of these offenses have struggled in the 2026 season – Philly is 25th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) while the Padres are 28th – so, I’m looking to back the stronger starter on Wednesday.

Sanchez (1.62 ERA) has been lights out this season, allowing two or fewer runs in 10 of his 11 starts while posting a 0.00 ERA in four starts this month. He ranks in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA, the 92nd percentile in whiff percentage and the 88th percentile in strikeout percentage.

Meanwhile, the Padres have fared well in Buehler’s starts despite the fact that he has not pitched well. The veteran right-hander ranks in the 30th percentile in expected ERA and the 15th percentile in expected BAA.

I think Philadelphia runs away with this game, as it has already dominated two low-scoring matchups in this series, outscoring the Padres 7-3.

Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-163 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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