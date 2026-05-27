Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Bryce Harper, James Wood, Pirates Slugger)

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off just after 1 p.m. EST, and bettors have a chance to wager on the action all throughout the day with all 30 teams set to take the field.

One of the best ways to bet on baseball is in the player prop market – specifically home run props.

While they’re tough to predict, home run props are a fun way to root for the most exciting play in baseball, and sportsbooks usually offer pretty solid odds for them. For example, I’m targeting two star players on Wednesday, and one is set at +537 to leave the yard while the other is at +469.

Every day here at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run plays, and it’s always important to find the right pitchers to fade. There are a couple of struggling starters that I’m targeting today, including Chicago Cubs righty Jameson Taillon, who has already allowed 17 home runs in the 2026 season.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the home run picks – and their latest odds – for May 27.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, May 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+537)

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is up to 13 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s homered three times over the last two weeks, posting an .853 OPS in the process.

So, it’s little surprising to see him at +537 to leave the yard, even against a solid pitching staff like the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has righty Walker Buehler on the mound on Wednesday afternoon, and the veteran hasn’t exactly been lights out in 2026. Buehler has a 5.05 ERA, though he’s only allowed four home runs across 10 appearances

Still, Harper is hitting .306 with 10 home runs against righties this season, and he’s dominated Buehler in his career, going 4-for-6 with three doubles and a home run, good for a 2.444 OPS.

I think Harper is a steal at this price on Wednesday.

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+469)

There aren’t a ton of hitters in MLB that are having a better 2026 season than Washington Nationals star James Wood. He’s hitting .276 with a .964 OPS, 15 home runs, 37 runs batted in and nine stolen bases.

So, on Wednesday afternoon, I’m buying him to hit a home run against Cleveland Guardians righty Gavin Williams, who has struggled to limit the long ball so far in 2026.

Williams has given up nine home runs in 11 appearances, and he ranks in just the sixth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage.

Wood has crushed right-handed pitching this season, posting a .290 batting average with 11 of his 15 home runs. He’s also been on fire in recent weeks, hitting .370 with a 1.070 OPS and three homers over the last two weeks and .400 with a 1.196 OPS over the last week, homering twice in his last seven games.

At +469, Wood is a terrific value bet as the Nationals aim for a sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

Brandon Lowe to Hit a Home Run (+355)

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe is red hot right now, hitting .385 with one homer and a 1.005 OPS, and he’s hitting .300 with six homers over the last four weeks.

Overall, Lowe is up to 13 home runs, and 10 of his homers have come against right-handed pitching.

So, he’s a great target against the Cubs and the right-hander Taillon, who has given up 17 home runs in 10 starts while posting a 5.20 ERA. Taillon has struggled against Lowe in his career, giving up four hits, one double and two home runs in 14 at-bats with the Pirates slugger posting a 1.197 OPS.

Lowe is priced at +355 – which isn’t a massive value – but I’m buying the Pirates star to take advantage of this favorable matchup on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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