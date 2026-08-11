When it comes to the playing style of Dennis Rodman, there’s no doubt that his legacy both on and off the court is nothing short of infamous, and the same can be said of his impact on the hobby we all know and love. “The Worm’s” recent record-breaking sale of his 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Red /90 (graded BGS 8.5) is certainly poised to create quite the buzz among hobby enthusiasts and especially for those that have a tendency to gravitate toward all things Dennis Rodman.

Unknown Date 1997; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New Record Sale For One of "The Worm's" Most Sought After Cards

The sale, which took place on August 9 via Fanatics Weekly, saw his 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Red Parallel /90 (Card No. 107, graded BGS 8.5) sell for an all-time high of $52,800. Considered to be a massive leap for one of Dennis Rodman’s most coveted cards, especially since it had previously sold for an impressive $25,620 back in September 2024. In less than two years, its value increased by $27,180, or an impressive gain of 106%.

1997 Metal Universe Dennis Rodman #107 Red BGS 8.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/card/OTAr8uoN7bbaKDxeOJx9

For those of us who keep a watchful eye on the explosive growth of the PMG market, this sale further reinforces the hobby’s demand for elite 1990s basketball inserts, especially when scarcity, condition, and one unforgettable player all come into the conversation.

The Continued Allure of Precious Metal Gems (PMGs)

The 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems set remains one of the most highly sought-after basketball releases ever produced. From a production perspective, there are only 100 copies of each card (10 that are green and 90 that are red), which, when coupled with how rare it is to find any higher-graded version of any PMG (not just that of Dennis Rodman), means the market essentially writes its own rules when it comes to the price points of its cards.

Card Ladder Sales Chart: 1997 Precious Metals Gems - Dennis Rodman RED /90 (BGS 8.5) | https://app.cardladder.com/card/OTAr8uoN7bbaKDxeOJx9

The jump from $25,620 to $52,800 demonstrates what can happen when a premier card returns to market amid strong demand. For those of us who experienced the Chicago Bulls' late 1990s three-peat, Dennis Rodman was as premier a player as it gets. While every sale carries its own contributing factors, a 106% increase in value is difficult for the hobby to ignore.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Dennis Rodman is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Record-breaking sales like Dennis Rodman’s PMG (Red Parallel /90) reaching new heights continue to reinforce the lasting impact the value PMGs continue to have throughout the hobby. As collector demand remains exceptionally strong for scarce, condition-sensitive 1990s masterpieces, especially higher-grade PMGs, there’s no doubt we will continue to see significant increases in value not only over the next few years but for decades to come.