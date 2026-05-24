One of the NBA's all-time greatest rebounders is making hobby headlines with an iconic card sale.

A PSA 8 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card featuring Pistons and Bulls great Dennis Rodman just sold via Fanatics Premier for $348,000 on May 22, 2026. The card is one of only 10 with the Emerald Green coloring.

A PSA 8 1997 Metal Universe PMG Emerald Dennis Rodman #107 | Card Ladder

Rodman was a key piece of the Pistons' "Bad Boys" titles (1990 & 1991) as well as the Bulls' second three-peat (1996-98). He was an elite rebounder and a defensive menace. His 'do whatever it takes' mindset demonstrated how the right role player can help shape a dynasty.

Dennis Rodman guarding Scottie Pippen | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Rodman’s bold fashion, colorful hair, tattoos, and flamboyant celebrity presence helped make him one of the NBA’s most unforgettable personalities. He frequently made headlines for his relationships with musicians and actresses, including Madonna and Carmen Electra.

His daughter, Trinity Moyer-Rodman, is also an elite professional athlete. She plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year in her debut season.

May 15, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) brings the ball downfield during the second half against the San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Highest Selling Dennis Rodman Cards

Despite the $348K sale, this PMG Rodman card is the third-highest selling card featuring "The Worm" and the second-highest solo card of this rebounding legend.

The highest-selling card featuring Rodman is the one-of-one triple Logoman card below featuring Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan.

A one-of-one BGS 9 2005-06 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Triple Logoman featuring Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman #TL-JPR | Card Ladder

The one-of-one Logoman above sold for $600K through Sotheby's on December 16, 2024, and is the fifth-highest triple Logoman card ever sold.

The second-highest-selling card, and the highest solo card of The Worm, was a PSA 8 1997 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now, serial-numbered to just five. That card sold for $360K on March 20, 2026, through Fanatics Premier.

A PSA 8 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Essential Credentials Now Dennis Rodman #5 | Card Ladder

Recent Dennis Rodman Precious Metal Gems Card Sales

This PSA 8 Emerald PMG is the highest selling copy for Rodman, but it may not hold that title for long.

In November 2025, a color-matched PSA 7 Ruby (97/100) sold for $35,240, which was the second-highest Ruby Red Rodman PMG of all time.

A PSA 7 1997 SkyBox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Ruby Dennis Rodman #107 (/100) | Card Ladder

The prior record for the Emerald green Rodman PMG was set back on September 28, 2024, when a PSA 7 sold for $183,000.

A PSA 7.5 Emerald PMG Dennis Rodman Up For Grabs

Another Dennis Rodman Emerald PMG (006/100) is on sale now through Goldin Auctions. The card has a slightly lower PSA 7.5 grade, but given the clientele that frequents Goldin for high-end cards, there's no telling whether it will exceed $348,000.

The auction for that card, which already has 12 bids and is up to $69,540, closes on June 6 at 10:00 PM. Interested buyers can find the link below.

Pure 90s heat with Rodman written all over it 🎯



This 1997-98 SkyBox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems (PMG) Green #107 Dennis Rodman (#006/100) - PSA NM+ 7.5 is available now in our May Elite Auction.



Bid now: https://t.co/9DNnbkkTzT pic.twitter.com/u6S2Fl2n2Z — Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 23, 2026

Dennis Rodman Collectibles Rally or Something Bigger?

With the demand for Rodman cards picking up tremendously this past year (up over 50% since May 2025 per Card Ladder) plus two $300K+ sales happening thus far in 2026 the possibly a third coming, we're undoubtedly witnessing a major Rodman rally.

Or is it more than just a Rodman rally?

Dennis Rodman is held back from the official by guard Michael Jordan | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Bulls' 1996 NBA Championship, the first of their late-90s dynasty three-peat. Could this Rodman sale be an early indicator of some 90s Bulls mania? If that is the case, expect other key players like Pippen and Kerr to see their cards pop very soon.