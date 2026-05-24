Dennis Rodman Card Market Surging With $348K PMG Emerald Sale
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One of the NBA's all-time greatest rebounders is making hobby headlines with an iconic card sale.
A PSA 8 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems card featuring Pistons and Bulls great Dennis Rodman just sold via Fanatics Premier for $348,000 on May 22, 2026. The card is one of only 10 with the Emerald Green coloring.
Rodman was a key piece of the Pistons' "Bad Boys" titles (1990 & 1991) as well as the Bulls' second three-peat (1996-98). He was an elite rebounder and a defensive menace. His 'do whatever it takes' mindset demonstrated how the right role player can help shape a dynasty.
Rodman’s bold fashion, colorful hair, tattoos, and flamboyant celebrity presence helped make him one of the NBA’s most unforgettable personalities. He frequently made headlines for his relationships with musicians and actresses, including Madonna and Carmen Electra.
His daughter, Trinity Moyer-Rodman, is also an elite professional athlete. She plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year in her debut season.
Highest Selling Dennis Rodman Cards
Despite the $348K sale, this PMG Rodman card is the third-highest selling card featuring "The Worm" and the second-highest solo card of this rebounding legend.
The highest-selling card featuring Rodman is the one-of-one triple Logoman card below featuring Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan.
The one-of-one Logoman above sold for $600K through Sotheby's on December 16, 2024, and is the fifth-highest triple Logoman card ever sold.
The second-highest-selling card, and the highest solo card of The Worm, was a PSA 8 1997 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now, serial-numbered to just five. That card sold for $360K on March 20, 2026, through Fanatics Premier.
Recent Dennis Rodman Precious Metal Gems Card Sales
This PSA 8 Emerald PMG is the highest selling copy for Rodman, but it may not hold that title for long.
In November 2025, a color-matched PSA 7 Ruby (97/100) sold for $35,240, which was the second-highest Ruby Red Rodman PMG of all time.
The prior record for the Emerald green Rodman PMG was set back on September 28, 2024, when a PSA 7 sold for $183,000.
A PSA 7.5 Emerald PMG Dennis Rodman Up For Grabs
Another Dennis Rodman Emerald PMG (006/100) is on sale now through Goldin Auctions. The card has a slightly lower PSA 7.5 grade, but given the clientele that frequents Goldin for high-end cards, there's no telling whether it will exceed $348,000.
The auction for that card, which already has 12 bids and is up to $69,540, closes on June 6 at 10:00 PM. Interested buyers can find the link below.
Dennis Rodman Collectibles Rally or Something Bigger?
With the demand for Rodman cards picking up tremendously this past year (up over 50% since May 2025 per Card Ladder) plus two $300K+ sales happening thus far in 2026 the possibly a third coming, we're undoubtedly witnessing a major Rodman rally.
Or is it more than just a Rodman rally?
This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Bulls' 1996 NBA Championship, the first of their late-90s dynasty three-peat. Could this Rodman sale be an early indicator of some 90s Bulls mania? If that is the case, expect other key players like Pippen and Kerr to see their cards pop very soon.
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Conor is a leading sports collectibles writer and market analyst with more than 100 published articles covering sports cards, Pokémon, auctions, investing trends, and hobby culture. A lifelong collector who entered the hobby in the early 1990s, Conor’s expertise centers on vintage and modern basketball cards, basketball icons, and iconic Boston sports memorabilia tied to legends like Larry Bird, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz.