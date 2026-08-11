The holy grail of all cards in the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball set has just been pulled. The card in question is none other than Cooper Flagg's 1/1 Debut Patch Auto, which has been the hottest thing in the Hobby over the past few days.

The hunt for what's being deemed as one of the biggest modern grails in basketball card collecting is over.

1/1 Flagg Pulled by RhodyBreakers

Cooper Flagg NBA Debut Patch Auto | Topps

The redemption card for this grail piece was pulled through a live break session by RhodyBreakers (@rhodybreakers) for their lucky customer. Since only the redemption card was included in the product, it will take a bit of time before the actual 1/1 Debut Patch Auto hits the public light.

Flagg signed the exact 1/1 card at Fanatics Fest last month, so realistically, the rightful owner shouldn't have to wait that long to get their hands on it.

The Bounties For Flagg's 1/1 Debut Patch

Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions in Runnemede, displays, from left, a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady card valued at $2.5 million, a 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James card valued at $2 million plus, and a 1909 Honus Wagner card valued at an estimated $5 million. Sports Cards Are Turning Big Profits 1 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no way this card would be worth anything less than $1,000,000, and the pre-pull bounties just prove that. Several big names across the hobby, and even the Dallas Mavericks themselves, have come forward to offer their rewards in exchange for this one-of-a-kind collectible.

The Dallas Mavericks offered a massive package in exchange for Cooper Flagg's 1/1 grail RC, which includes two season tickets for the next 32 years and other Mavs-related experiences.

Those that offered straight cash include @sheripscards, who publicly declared a $2M bounty for this exact card last week, and Ken Goldin, who offered a $1.5M cash advance before the card even hits the auction block.

Like the Shohei Ohtani Back-to-Back Dual Gold Logoman Auto (with bonus Kanji auto) will the owner opt for one of the bounties or will they take up the offer from one of the big auction houses?

What Does The 1/1 Flagg Pull Mean For The Hobby?

2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball | Topps

First things first, resale prices for all 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Basketball products will go down a significant amount, especially the Hobby and Jumbo boxes. With the top chase of the entire checklist gone, along with a number of other 1/1 Debut Patch Autos, the set has lost a lot of its desirability for hardcore collectors and those trying their luck at a life-changing cashout.

No one yet knows how the rest of Flagg's market will respond to this incredible pull, but the anticipation is that this card will hit numbers previously seen only with legends of multiple sports.

If there's one thing that is absolutely certain, however, it's that this card will instantly become the most valuable Cooper Flagg collectible in existence. The record of $366,000 is currently held by a 1/1 Padparadscha RC Auto from Topps Chrome Sapphire.