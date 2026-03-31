eBay and Gordy Bonker Announce Partnership to Bring 'Bonkers Cards LIVE' to eBay Live

Gordy Bonker, the founder and face of Bonkers Cards, and eBay Live have announced an official partnership that will bring his flagship live selling show, Bonkers Cards LIVE, exclusively to eBay's rapidly growing live-selling platform. The weekly show will give collectors worldwide direct access to Bonker's curated pipeline of vintage Hall of Fame inventory. The deal marks one of the most significant moves in the vintage sports card live-selling space, pairing one of the hobby's most recognized voices with the world's largest online marketplace.

Over the past five years, the New Jersey-based dealer, media personality, and entrepreneur has built Bonkers Cards into one of the fastest-growing brands in the vintage card world. His business has brokered million-dollar Mickey Mantle transactions, discovered and sold complete 1952 Topps Master sets, and built a loyal community of collectors who follow his every deal. Now, that operation has a new home.

WHO IS GORDY BONKER?

Bonker left a career as a Managing Consultant in financial services recruiting in 2023 to pursue building Bonkers Cards full-time—a bet on a brand he had been deliberately building alongside his corporate job. What began as a passion project quickly evolved into a full-scale business spanning graded singles, breaks, club memberships, media sponsorships, and live selling.

The foundation of the Bonkers brand has always been rooted in content. This includes daily short-form videos covering baseball history, a weekly newsletter, a podcast (The Gordy Bonker Show on the SCN Media Network), and a social media audience of over 50,000 followers across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Gordy Bonker

Bonker built his brand with a specific focus: vintage Hall of Fame, graded baseball cards from the pre-war era through the 1970s. His shows highlight icons like Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays, and Roberto Clemente. He’s built his reputation on authenticity, actively documenting his journey as a business owner. Notable deals include discovering a complete 1952 Topps Master Set in Delaware (sold for $300,000) and brokering deals for a signed 1951 Bowman Rookie and a 1952 Topps PSA 8 Mantle exceeding $1.1 million.

While focused on baseball, he also deals in vintage football and basketball, recently selling one of the earliest known signed copies of the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card in a private sale valued well north of $100,000. These major deals bring his audience closer to the action, offering an inside look at buying history's premier sports collectibles.

“eBay is where collectors have bought and sold for decades—it’s the most important online marketplace for the hobby. Bringing Bonkers Cards LIVE to that platform is a huge opportunity. I want to continue to build the best vintage sports card community in the world, and eBay gives me the reach and platform to do that.” Gordy Bonker, Founder, Bonkers Cards

THE LIVE SELLING REVOLUTION

To understand why this partnership matters, you have to look at what live selling has become.

Live commerce is one of retail's fastest-growing segments. The U.S. livestream shopping market has already reached an estimated $50 billion, and analysts project it will account for more than 5% of all digital commerce in the country by 2026. Companies leaning into live selling early report top-line revenue growth of up to 25%.

The format works because it recreates something static listings cannot: the experience of buying from someone you trust, in real-time. Live commerce conversion rates are reportedly up to ten times higher than conventional e-commerce. In collectibles—a category defined by condition, provenance, and expertise—that trust premium is everything. Live platforms dedicated to cards have logged hundreds of thousands of streaming hours, rewarding sellers like Bonker who infuse history and storytelling into their programming.

WHY EBAY LIVE?

While dedicated card-streaming platforms are growing, eBay Live brings something they cannot match: scale. eBay currently serves 134 million active buyers across more than 190 markets, with over $74 billion in gross merchandise volume transacted in 2024.

eBay Live has aggressively expanded its collectibles presence, recognizing that live formats suit categories driven by authenticity and seller credibility. For Bonker, the platform provides unmatched global reach. For eBay, Bonkers Cards delivers what institutional platforms often struggle to manufacture: a genuine audience and a trusted vintage inventory pipeline.

“Gordy brings an unmatched combination of deep hobby knowledge, premium vintage inventory, and authentic creator-led storytelling. He’s built a fiercely loyal community because he treats the hobby with respect and transparency. Partnering with Bonkers Cards allows us to offer exclusive access to top-tier vintage assets while continuing to elevate the standard of live selling on our platform.” Jay Holanda Head of Business Development

WHAT COLLECTORS CAN EXPECT

Under the partnership, Bonkers Cards LIVE will air weekly on eBay Live. Inventory will continue to center on graded Hall of Fame baseball cards spanning the 1909 through 1970s eras. Card values will range from $50 to $50,000, giving both casual collectors and high-end investors something to chase.

“I have aspirations to make the Bonkers Cards Club and community the biggest and best sports card collecting community in the world," Bonker notes. "I am so excited to have a new home with eBay that will help foster that growth and be the new platform for my community to gather on Sunday nights.”

WHAT IT SIGNALS FOR THE HOBBY

Partnerships like this don’t happen in a vacuum. eBay's decision to formalize a deal with Gordy Bonker highlights exactly where value is being created in the live sports card space: with individual sellers who have built genuine audiences, hard-won credibility, and deep inventory access.

The vintage card category has always rewarded trust above all else, which Gordy earned as he built an incredible vintage community. This partnership is what it looks like when that work pays off—for the brand, for the platform, and for the collectors along for the ride.