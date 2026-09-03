Fanatics Names Zohar Ravid to Lead Major International Collectibles Expansion

Fanatics Collectibles is putting a longtime Fanatics executive in charge of its growing international business.

Zohar Ravid has been named President, International, a newly created role overseeing Fanatics Collectibles' business outside the United States. Ravid will report directly to David Leiner, President of Trading Cards for Fanatics Collectibles.

The appointment comes as Fanatics continues to expand its global footprint and prepares to execute several major international rights agreements, most notably its long-term exclusive collectibles partnership with FIFA.

Beginning in 2031, Fanatics-owned Topps will produce FIFA trading cards, stickers, and trading card games, ending Panini's decades-long run with the global soccer organization. Fanatics Collectibles will develop the products, including both physical and digital collectibles.

The company has also added national federation rights for England and Saudi Arabia, while Topps already holds global soccer licenses, including the Premier League, UEFA club competitions, Bundesliga, and Major League Soccer.

Beyond soccer, Fanatics Collectibles has rights across some of the biggest properties in sports and entertainment, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, Formula 1, Disney, and Marvel.

The challenge now is increasingly global in building on the realistic promise to “10X the hobby” by Fanatics Founder and CEO Michael Rubin: getting those products to collectors around the world while also developing products tailored to individual markets.

Fanatics already has offices across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and serves collectors in more than 100 countries.

Fanatics thought its London hobby store would do $5 MILLION in its first year…



It did $25 MILLION. 🤯



Now they believe it could hit $40 MILLION this year and they’re taking the concept worldwide.#sportscards #baseballcards #sportscardinvestor pic.twitter.com/d0FDyV3Hj6 — Sports Cards Nonsense (@SCN_Pod) August 7, 2026

A Familiar Face Takes the International Role

Ravid isn't new to Fanatics—or to building businesses internationally.

Over the past decade, he has held several leadership positions across the company, most recently serving as President of Specialty Business and New Ventures. He previously served as SVP, Head of Global Corporate Development, and General Manager of Fanatics' International Commerce business.

Those roles included managing relationships with sports leagues and teams, opening stores internationally, building wholesale relationships with major retailers, and developing regional infrastructure for different markets.

New Fanatics Collectibles President, International Zohar Ravid was named to Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 Class of 2026. | Sports Business Journal

“Zohar’s combination of international operating experience, strategic perspective, and track record of building related businesses positions him well to lead the next phase of our international business at Fanatics Collectibles,” Leiner said.

Ravid was also named to Sports Business Journal's Forty Under 40 Class of 2026, recognizing executives across the sports industry for achievement and innovation before the age of 40.

Fanatics' Collectibles Business Gets More Global

The appointment provides another indication of where Fanatics sees opportunity for its collectibles business.

Topps' upcoming FIFA rights are particularly significant. The agreement begins in full in 2031 and includes FIFA tournaments and events, physical and digital collectibles, and eventually the introduction of player-worn jersey patch programs into international soccer cards.

Fanatics has also been expanding those concepts elsewhere in global soccer. UEFA and Fanatics recently extended their collectibles relationship, with Champions League debutants wearing special patches that will ultimately make their way into Topps trading cards.

Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup championship underscored the massive global attention surrounding soccer as Fanatics Collectibles expands its international business. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Fanatics, expanding internationally isn't simply about selling more of the same cards overseas. With major global licenses and collectors in more than 100 countries, Ravid's new role will focus on both global distribution and products developed for specific markets.

The move also follows other developments across Fanatics' collectibles businesses. Fanatics Collect CEO Nick Bell recently discussed the company's decision to eliminate seller fees and introduce FanCash payouts, while Kevin Lenane, VP of Marketplace at Fanatics, detailed the extraordinary pursuit that helped Fanatics land the Cooper Flagg one-of-one Rookie Debut Patch Auto for its September Premier Auction.

Now, with some of the world's biggest sports properties in its portfolio and FIFA on the horizon, Fanatics is putting dedicated leadership behind the international side of the hobby.