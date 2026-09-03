Lionel Messi’s FIFA/EA FC Rating History
EA FC, the hugely popular soccer video game series formerly known as FIFA, dates back to 1993.
While the franchise was already successful, it truly exploded in popularity during the early 2000s as EA expanded its licensing deals, introduced more authentic player likenesses, badges and stadiums, and significantly improved the gameplay experience.
That rise coincided with the emergence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar quickly went from a promising youngster to one of the defining figures of the sport—and eventually, one of the defining faces of the game itself.
Messi became such a central part of the franchise that he featured on the cover of its major international releases for four consecutive years. Although stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have since taken over the spotlight, Messi remains a hugely important figure within the series and, remarkably, one of its highest-rated players even in the latter stages of his career.
So, how has EA’s assessment of Messi changed over the years?
Here, we track his FIFA/EA FC rating from his first appearance in FIFA 06 through the latest edition, EA FC 27, charting his remarkable rise from teenage prospect to the game’s ultimate superstar.
Lionel Messi FIFA/EA FC Rating History
FIFA 06–FIFA 11
Lionel Messi first appeared in the FIFA series in FIFA 06, receiving a modest 78 overall. It was a rating that reflected a hugely promising teenager rather than the superstar he would become.
His overall jumped to 84 in FIFA 07, while his Career Mode potential reached an eye-catching 94 after he scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona during the 2006–07 season.
By FIFA 09, Messi had broken into the elite, earning a 90 rating and sitting joint-second alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká. He retained that mark in FIFA 10 and FIFA 11, despite winning his first Ballon d’Or during the latter game’s cycle.
FIFA 12–FIFA 20
This was Messi’s true era of dominance within FIFA.
A 94 rating in FIFA 12 made him the game’s highest-rated player, edging out Ronaldo. He maintained that overall for the following two editions before dropping to 93 in FIFA 15, as Ronaldo claimed back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards.
Messi bounced back to 94 in FIFA 16, but FIFA 17 marked a changing of the guard. Ronaldo moved ahead with a 94 rating while Messi slipped to 93.
The Argentine wouldn’t reclaim the outright top spot until FIFA 20, when he returned to 94 and Ronaldo dropped to 93.
FIFA 21–FIFA 23
Messi remained FIFA’s highest-rated player during its final years.
His last season at Barcelona earned him a 93-rated card in FIFA 21, putting him ahead of Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, who both received 92.
After moving to PSG, Messi retained his 93 overall in FIFA 22, keeping him at the summit for another year.
Then came FIFA 23, the final game released under the FIFA name. Messi dropped to 91, but that was still enough to rank him joint-top alongside Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Lewandowski.
EA FC
The transition from FIFA to EA FC coincided with the beginning of Messi’s gradual decline in the ratings.
His first EA FC card was still an elite 90 overall, but his move to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer saw his rating fall to 87 in EA FC 25 and then 86 in EA FC 26—his lowest mark since FIFA 08.
For EA FC 27, however, Messi has climbed back to 89 overall. That makes him the joint-third-highest-rated men’s player, alongside several other elite names, including Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Gabriel and PSG’s Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.
Messi’s Statistics & Rating in FIFA/EA Sports FC
This table tracks how Lionel Messi’s in-game attributes have evolved throughout his career. EA FC 27 marks his 21st appearance in the iconic soccer gaming franchise.
Game
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defending
Physical
Overall Rating
FIFA 06
87
76
71
86
35
64
78
FIFA 07
93
81
55
90
35
64
84
FIFA 08
95
83
56
91
46
68
86
FIFA 09
95
84
56
92
46
63
90
FIFA 10
94
85
54
93
45
62
90
FIFA 11
91
87
85
93
29
62
90
FIFA 12
93
87
84
96
30
62
94
FIFA 13
93
88
85
96
30
67
94
FIFA 14
92
88
85
96
32
65
94
FIFA 15
93
86
85
95
32
65
93
FIFA 16
92
85
85
94
30
63
94
FIFA 17
89
87
88
94
32
62
93
FIFA 18
88
87
89
95
32
62
94
FIFA 19
88
88
91
95
36
64
94
FIFA 20
87
89
92
95
41
65
94
FIFA 21
85
89
92
95
40
63
93
FIFA 22
84
88
92
94
38
63
92
FIFA 23
81
87
91
94
38
63
91
EA FC 24
80
86
91
93
36
63
90
EA FC 25
79
84
85
88
36
63
87
EA FC 26
79
84
84
87
36
63
86
EA FC 27
76
87
89
90
33
63
89
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Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.