Lionel Messi’s FIFA/EA FC Rating History

EA FC, the hugely popular soccer video game series formerly known as FIFA, dates back to 1993.

While the franchise was already successful, it truly exploded in popularity during the early 2000s as EA expanded its licensing deals, introduced more authentic player likenesses, badges and stadiums, and significantly improved the gameplay experience.

That rise coincided with the emergence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar quickly went from a promising youngster to one of the defining figures of the sport—and eventually, one of the defining faces of the game itself.

Messi became such a central part of the franchise that he featured on the cover of its major international releases for four consecutive years. Although stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have since taken over the spotlight, Messi remains a hugely important figure within the series and, remarkably, one of its highest-rated players even in the latter stages of his career.

So, how has EA’s assessment of Messi changed over the years?

Here, we track his FIFA/EA FC rating from his first appearance in FIFA 06 through the latest edition, EA FC 27, charting his remarkable rise from teenage prospect to the game’s ultimate superstar.

Lionel Messi FIFA/EA FC Rating History

Messi was the cover star of FIFA 16. | EA Sports

FIFA 06–FIFA 11

Lionel Messi first appeared in the FIFA series in FIFA 06, receiving a modest 78 overall. It was a rating that reflected a hugely promising teenager rather than the superstar he would become.

His overall jumped to 84 in FIFA 07, while his Career Mode potential reached an eye-catching 94 after he scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona during the 2006–07 season.

By FIFA 09, Messi had broken into the elite, earning a 90 rating and sitting joint-second alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká. He retained that mark in FIFA 10 and FIFA 11, despite winning his first Ballon d’Or during the latter game’s cycle.

FIFA 12–FIFA 20

This was Messi’s true era of dominance within FIFA.

A 94 rating in FIFA 12 made him the game’s highest-rated player, edging out Ronaldo. He maintained that overall for the following two editions before dropping to 93 in FIFA 15, as Ronaldo claimed back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards.

Messi bounced back to 94 in FIFA 16, but FIFA 17 marked a changing of the guard. Ronaldo moved ahead with a 94 rating while Messi slipped to 93.

The Argentine wouldn’t reclaim the outright top spot until FIFA 20, when he returned to 94 and Ronaldo dropped to 93.

FIFA 21–FIFA 23

Messi remained FIFA’s highest-rated player during its final years.

His last season at Barcelona earned him a 93-rated card in FIFA 21, putting him ahead of Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, who both received 92.

After moving to PSG, Messi retained his 93 overall in FIFA 22, keeping him at the summit for another year.

Then came FIFA 23, the final game released under the FIFA name. Messi dropped to 91, but that was still enough to rank him joint-top alongside Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Lewandowski.

EA FC

The transition from FIFA to EA FC coincided with the beginning of Messi’s gradual decline in the ratings.

His first EA FC card was still an elite 90 overall, but his move to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer saw his rating fall to 87 in EA FC 25 and then 86 in EA FC 26—his lowest mark since FIFA 08.

For EA FC 27, however, Messi has climbed back to 89 overall. That makes him the joint-third-highest-rated men’s player, alongside several other elite names, including Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Gabriel and PSG’s Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Messi’s Statistics & Rating in FIFA/EA Sports FC

Messi has still got it in EA FC. | EA Sports

This table tracks how Lionel Messi’s in-game attributes have evolved throughout his career. EA FC 27 marks his 21st appearance in the iconic soccer gaming franchise.

Game Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Overall Rating FIFA 06 87 76 71 86 35 64 78 FIFA 07 93 81 55 90 35 64 84 FIFA 08 95 83 56 91 46 68 86 FIFA 09 95 84 56 92 46 63 90 FIFA 10 94 85 54 93 45 62 90 FIFA 11 91 87 85 93 29 62 90 FIFA 12 93 87 84 96 30 62 94 FIFA 13 93 88 85 96 30 67 94 FIFA 14 92 88 85 96 32 65 94 FIFA 15 93 86 85 95 32 65 93 FIFA 16 92 85 85 94 30 63 94 FIFA 17 89 87 88 94 32 62 93 FIFA 18 88 87 89 95 32 62 94 FIFA 19 88 88 91 95 36 64 94 FIFA 20 87 89 92 95 41 65 94 FIFA 21 85 89 92 95 40 63 93 FIFA 22 84 88 92 94 38 63 92 FIFA 23 81 87 91 94 38 63 91 EA FC 24 80 86 91 93 36 63 90 EA FC 25 79 84 85 88 36 63 87 EA FC 26 79 84 84 87 36 63 86 EA FC 27 76 87 89 90 33 63 89

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