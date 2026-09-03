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Lionel Messi’s FIFA/EA FC Rating History

In EA FC 27, Lionel Messi has climbed back among the game’s elite after a notable ratings drop in the previous edition.
Barnaby Lane|
Lionel Messi has long been one of FIFA/EA FC’s top players.
Lionel Messi has long been one of FIFA/EA FC’s top players. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

EA FC, the hugely popular soccer video game series formerly known as FIFA, dates back to 1993.

While the franchise was already successful, it truly exploded in popularity during the early 2000s as EA expanded its licensing deals, introduced more authentic player likenesses, badges and stadiums, and significantly improved the gameplay experience.

That rise coincided with the emergence of Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar quickly went from a promising youngster to one of the defining figures of the sport—and eventually, one of the defining faces of the game itself.

Messi became such a central part of the franchise that he featured on the cover of its major international releases for four consecutive years. Although stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have since taken over the spotlight, Messi remains a hugely important figure within the series and, remarkably, one of its highest-rated players even in the latter stages of his career.

So, how has EA’s assessment of Messi changed over the years?

Here, we track his FIFA/EA FC rating from his first appearance in FIFA 06 through the latest edition, EA FC 27, charting his remarkable rise from teenage prospect to the game’s ultimate superstar.

Lionel Messi FIFA/EA FC Rating History

Messi FIFA 16
Messi was the cover star of FIFA 16. | EA Sports

FIFA 06–FIFA 11

Lionel Messi first appeared in the FIFA series in FIFA 06, receiving a modest 78 overall. It was a rating that reflected a hugely promising teenager rather than the superstar he would become.

His overall jumped to 84 in FIFA 07, while his Career Mode potential reached an eye-catching 94 after he scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Barcelona during the 2006–07 season.

By FIFA 09, Messi had broken into the elite, earning a 90 rating and sitting joint-second alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaká. He retained that mark in FIFA 10 and FIFA 11, despite winning his first Ballon d’Or during the latter game’s cycle.

FIFA 12–FIFA 20

This was Messi’s true era of dominance within FIFA.

A 94 rating in FIFA 12 made him the game’s highest-rated player, edging out Ronaldo. He maintained that overall for the following two editions before dropping to 93 in FIFA 15, as Ronaldo claimed back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards.

Messi bounced back to 94 in FIFA 16, but FIFA 17 marked a changing of the guard. Ronaldo moved ahead with a 94 rating while Messi slipped to 93.

The Argentine wouldn’t reclaim the outright top spot until FIFA 20, when he returned to 94 and Ronaldo dropped to 93.

FIFA 21–FIFA 23

Messi remained FIFA’s highest-rated player during its final years.

His last season at Barcelona earned him a 93-rated card in FIFA 21, putting him ahead of Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, who both received 92.

After moving to PSG, Messi retained his 93 overall in FIFA 22, keeping him at the summit for another year.

Then came FIFA 23, the final game released under the FIFA name. Messi dropped to 91, but that was still enough to rank him joint-top alongside Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Kevin De Bruyne and Lewandowski.

EA FC

The transition from FIFA to EA FC coincided with the beginning of Messi’s gradual decline in the ratings.

His first EA FC card was still an elite 90 overall, but his move to Inter Miami and Major League Soccer saw his rating fall to 87 in EA FC 25 and then 86 in EA FC 26—his lowest mark since FIFA 08.

For EA FC 27, however, Messi has climbed back to 89 overall. That makes him the joint-third-highest-rated men’s player, alongside several other elite names, including Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Gabriel and PSG’s Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes.

Messi’s Statistics & Rating in FIFA/EA Sports FC

Messi EA FC 24
Messi has still got it in EA FC. | EA Sports

This table tracks how Lionel Messi’s in-game attributes have evolved throughout his career. EA FC 27 marks his 21st appearance in the iconic soccer gaming franchise.

Game

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Overall Rating

FIFA 06

87

76

71

86

35

64

78

FIFA 07

93

81

55

90

35

64

84

FIFA 08

95

83

56

91

46

68

86

FIFA 09

95

84

56

92

46

63

90

FIFA 10

94

85

54

93

45

62

90

FIFA 11

91

87

85

93

29

62

90

FIFA 12

93

87

84

96

30

62

94

FIFA 13

93

88

85

96

30

67

94

FIFA 14

92

88

85

96

32

65

94

FIFA 15

93

86

85

95

32

65

93

FIFA 16

92

85

85

94

30

63

94

FIFA 17

89

87

88

94

32

62

93

FIFA 18

88

87

89

95

32

62

94

FIFA 19

88

88

91

95

36

64

94

FIFA 20

87

89

92

95

41

65

94

FIFA 21

85

89

92

95

40

63

93

FIFA 22

84

88

92

94

38

63

92

FIFA 23

81

87

91

94

38

63

91

EA FC 24

80

86

91

93

36

63

90

EA FC 25

79

84

85

88

36

63

87

EA FC 26

79

84

84

87

36

63

86

EA FC 27

76

87

89

90

33

63

89

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Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

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