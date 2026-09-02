Debut Patches Coming to Men's and Women's Champions League Products

After an announcement last week that Debut Patches were headed to the NFL, Fanatics and Topps have extended their partnership with UEFA for the Men's and Women's Champions League, and additionally cover the Men's Europa League and Conference League.

The week before the UEFA Champions League kicks off for the 26/27 season, UC3 and Fanatics Collectibles today announce a six-year extension from 2027 to 2033 of their trading card, sticker, and trading card game partnership surrounding all UEFA club competitions: an extension that introduces new patch programs, including debut patches, which have become the most sought-after cards in collecting.

Champions League Debut Patch | Topps/Fanatics

“The timing of this announcement – on the eve of the Champions League season – is incredibly meaningful for us, especially as Fanatics Collectibles continues to meaningfully expand its footprint across Europe,” said Michael Rubin, Founder and CEO of Fanatics, noting last year's launch of the brand's London flagship store, which has become the hub of collecting throughout the region for millions in the hobby.

“Together, UEFA and Fanatics will continue to bring innovative products to fans and collectors for years to come – and through new introductions like the Debut Patch, bring them even closer to the players and clubs they love and support.”

What Properties are Part of UEFA?

Champions League Debut Patch | Fanatics/Topps

The deal covers both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League, along with the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Youth League. All products will be designed and developed through Fanatics Collectibles and produced under the Topps brand.

Comments from Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President and Chair of the UC3 Board

UEFA Europa League Debut Patch | Topps/Fanatics

“Renewing our partnership with Fanatics for UEFA club competitions reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering best-in-class products for fans and collectors globally. Fanatics knows how to make big moments feel special. We are excited for what’s next.”

What is Next?

Debut Patches | Topps/Fanatics

Among the new program's headline features is the Debut Patch, a memorabilia patch worn by players competing in their first-ever UEFA Champions League match. Each Debut Patch will be game-worn, collected, and authenticated before being inserted directly into a 1/1 card, giving collectors a piece of a player's very first step onto the UEFA Champions League stage.

The Debut Patch program, the world’s most coveted trading cards, will make its first appearance in Topps UEFA Champions League Chrome Collection, arriving later this season, marking a new way for fans to own a tangible piece of history from the tournament's newest stars.

The 2026-27 will have a lot to live up to after the successful starts Max Dowman, Konstantinos Karetsas, Lennart Karl, Estevao, and more had in 2025-26, but the Debut Patch program will add an even bigger chase for the big rookies this year!