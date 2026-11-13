Five Guys Trading Cards Celebrate Its $100K Burger Competition

Trading cards have found their way into cereal boxes, magazines, movie theaters, and, of course, fast-food restaurants. But the latest restaurant promotion comes from an unexpected source: Five Guys.

The burger chain has quietly introduced a collection of trading cards featuring employees who competed in its Five Guys Games, a worldwide competition now featured in the Prime Video docuseries On the Line: The World Burger Games.

Released alongside the series in mid-October, the limited-edition promotional cards have largely flown under the radar. The good news for collectors? Participating Five Guys restaurants may still have cards available with qualifying purchases, so it's worth asking when placing an order.

Meet the Five Guys Trading Cards

The eight-card collection features finalists from the Five Guys Games, complete with nicknames worthy of professional athletes. There are Carson Tate, aka "Meat Papa," Aurelien Favreau ("Mr. Patate"), Jose Once ("La Máquina"), Peter Le ("Anonymous 24-H"), and Joshua Harvey ("Jed"). The set also includes Jackson Chimbay, Enock Akuwure, and Jonathan Martinez, known as "The Terminator."

Unlike a traditional sporting event, the competition tests skills that Five Guys employees use every day: stacking cheese, preparing and wrapping orders, and cutting potatoes. The finalists compete in timed challenges, with speed and accuracy determining the winner.

Is your collection missing a Meat Papa card? That's easy to fix with a visit to Five Guys. | Lucas Mast

Collectors can see all eight cards, including their fronts and backs, on the official Five Guys Games website. The five-episode Prime Video series, which premiered on October 15, follows employees from qualifying competitions to the championship.

Spoiler alert: Jonathan "The Terminator" Martinez of Kingston, New York, ultimately took home the $100,000 grand prize, giving collectors an obvious name to chase in the set.

Meet the 'On the Line' champ: Jonathan Martinez, aka "The Terminator." | Lucas Mast

Fast-Food Trading Cards Have a Long History

Five Guys isn't the only restaurant chain getting into the trading card game. McDonald's launched its latest Pokémon Happy Meal promotion on November 10, featuring 15 collectible Pokémon cards and 15 miniature Happy Meal box-shaped toys.

Each Happy Meal includes two Pokémon TCG cards, with seven foil cards available in the 15-card collection. The promotion, which coincides with Pokémon's 30th anniversary, also features specially designed Happy Meal boxes featuring Pikachu, Umbreon, and Torchic.

McDonald's latest Pokémon Happy Meal features 15 collectible trading cards. | https://www.pokemon.com/

McDonald's has a long history with Pokémon cards, including its popular 2021 25th anniversary promotion and a January 2025 release featuring four-card booster packs.

Burger King also played a memorable role in Pokémon's early collecting boom. Its 1999 promotion for Pokémon: The First Movie included trading cards and six collectible 23-karat gold-plated Pokémon cards housed in Poké Ball-shaped containers.

An Unusual Addition to the Hobby

Five Guys trading cards probably won't become the next major collecting category, but that's part of their charm. Unlike traditional fast-food promotions featuring licensed characters, these cards celebrate real employees competing for a $100,000 prize.

For collectors who appreciate unusual promotional releases, the set offers something different. And the best part? You might still be able to pick one up simply by ordering a tasty burger and fries.