Wayne Gretzky Joins Michael Jordan as Second Upper Deck Legacy Partner

Upper Deck announced it is expanding its longstanding exclusive agreement with Wayne Gretzky, naming the global icon as an Upper Deck Legacy Partner.

Wayne Gretzky | Upper Deck

Gretzky joins Michael Jordan in receiving this distinction from Upper Deck, which holds exclusive rights to produce premium and highly sought-after autographed collectibles, including trading cards and memorabilia, featuring his authenticated signature and likeness.

A Special Gretzky Collection

Upper Deck is marking the Legacy Partner distinction by introducing exclusive new collectibles, the “Upper Deck Master Collection – Wayne Gretzky” and a new Upper Deck Authenticated portfolio that celebrates the story of Wayne Gretzky from the beginning of his career to the end, and all the accomplishments in between.

“For decades, we’ve worked to capture the moments that defined Wayne Gretzky’s unparalleled career. His impact on the game of hockey is impossible to measure by records alone, so we’ve worked to create collectibles that tell the story of the mark he left on hockey,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “We’re honored to welcome Wayne as a Legacy Partner and celebrate the impact his family had on his life and career, as well as the impact Gretzky continues to have on hockey at all levels.”

The Upper Deck Master Collection – Wayne Gretzky, which is returning for the first time in 25 years, will pay tribute to his historic career accomplishments. The collection is numbered to 250 and is available exclusively on UpperDeckStore.com. The checklist spans Gretzky’s World Junior Championship, his NHL accolades, his Hockey Hall of Fame induction, and his number being retired league-wide.

The collection will also include rare Wayne Gretzky autographs, memorabilia, and inscription cards, as well as dual/triple/quad-autograph cards, memorabilia cards, and relic booklets featuring legends from other sports. Additionally, three special boxes have been signed and inscribed by Gretzky, commemorating standout moments in his illustrious career:

Box #1/250 – 2,857 PTS Number 1

Box #4/250 – 4 Stanley Cups

Box #9/250 – 9 Hart Trophies

Celebrating the Legacy of Wayne Gretzky

Upper Deck Authenticated is also releasing a brand-new collection celebrating the legacy of Wayne Gretzky. Five prints tell the story of his career through never-before-used imagery and elegant designs. From his beginning with the Indianapolis Racers (the first time the team has been featured in UDA memorabilia), to the records he set in the NHL that will likely never be broken, to the game where he said goodbye to hockey and hung up his skates for good, these UDA pieces showcase the legend behind Wayne Gretzky, one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“Wayne Gretzky’s impact on hockey extends far beyond records and championships, and we are honored to celebrate his enduring influence on our sport,” said Jamie Dinsmore, President and CEO of the Hockey Hall of Fame. “This partnership with Upper Deck has given us a unique opportunity to recognize not only Wayne’s remarkable legacy, but also the role Walter Gretzky played in helping shape it. We are proud that Walter’s name will continue to be honored through the Walter Gretzky Upper Deck Hockey Resource Center for generations to come.”