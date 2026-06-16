Gengar Card Market Heats Up With Record-Shattering Sale

Gengar is a fan-favorite Pokémon for all of the right reasons. It's genuinely cool, incredibly strong in any video game, and has a tragic backstory in the anime that just makes you root for it. Thanks to a stellar reputation built up through years of admiration, Gengar has also been one of the prized characters when it comes to the Pokémon TCG.

The number of Gengar cards out there and the prices they've gone for in recent times have reached levels never previously seen before. With the most recent sale for the beloved Pokemon, however, Gengar's already reaching a status only a Pokémonfew have breached before.

Legendary Collection Gengar Quadruples Previous Record

Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Gengar PSA 10 | CardLadder

Back in April, a commemorative Gengar promo card sold for $101,260 and became the character's most expensive sale of all time. Fast forward a couple of months, and that record was just surpassed four times over.

This vintage Gengar Reverse Holo from the Legendary Collection set, graded in a PSA 10 and visibly dated with the old serial numbers on the label, just sold for a whopping $408,000 through Fanatics Collect's auction.

Not only is it the most valuable Gengar card of all time by a long shot, but it is also the fourth-highest selling Pokémon card of this month. The final sale price is such a giant leap from what a PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Gengar previously sold for, with $12,706.05 being the former record.

More Notable Gengar Card Sales

The second-most valuable Gengar card of all time is a 1/1 | CardLadder

This card hit Goldin's auction block last April and became the first-ever Gengar card to fetch six figures at $101,260. A POP 1 in a TAG 10 grade, similar cards graded by PSA and BGS, sold in the same month, but didn't quite beat out the value this particular piece went for.

A Black Label 10 Mega Gengar SIR is the most expensive Ascended Heroes card of all time | CardLadder

Now listed at fourth place on the list of top all-time Gengar card sales, the Mega Gengar ex SIR from Ascended Heroes, labeled with a prestigious BGS Black Label 10 grade, is the Pokémon's only modern card in the top five after selling for $85,000.

2009 Pokemon Platinum Arceus Gengar LV. X PSA 10 | CardLadder

LV.X cards were truly ahead of their time, both in terms of competitive viability and design. These days, they're still incredibly collectible pieces with an art style that's honestly impossible to replicate.

The Gengar LV.X from 2009's Platinum: Arceus set is a true chase card even in raw condition, much more with a respectable grade. This PSA 10 copy has every right to be on this list, and at $66,000 is one of the most valuable LV.X cards of all time.

What is the next Gengar that could set a record? Only time will tell!