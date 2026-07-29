If you can't wait for the newest Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, to scratch your superhero itch. The newest Universes Beyond set from Magic: The Gathering (MTG) is Marvel Super Heroes and it might do the trick. This set features many of the best heroes and villains from the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Right now, about a month since its initial release, it's a good time to look at how card sales are shaping up and to take note of the set's best cards.

Wizards of the Coast, through Magic: The Gathering's Universes Beyond sets, has continued to provide fans of popular culture an opportunity to see their favorite characters in MTG card form. Recent MTG Universes Beyond releases have featured Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spider-Man, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, offering an opportunity to re-engage with favorite characters in a fun new way.

5) 2026 MTG: MSH Foil Borderless Iron Man/Tony Stark

We start our journey at an appropriate spot, with Iron Man, whose box-office success essentially paved the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the cultural juggernaut it is. The card we have here at the No. 5 spot on our list is 2026 MTG: MSH Foil Borderless Iron Man/ Tony Stark (shown below), which had a recent sale on July 27, 2026, on eBay for $152.50, according to Card Ladder.

2026 MTG MSH Foil Borderless Iron Man/ Tony Stark (M 0392) Sold on eBay for $152.50 on July 27, 2026. | Card Ladder

Like several others in the set, it is double-sided. Each side offers a beautiful illustration: a classic comic book cover with noted illustrators Colan/Esposito/Goldberg (above) and Tony Stark on the other side, with illustrator Johnny Craig.

2026 MTG MSH Foil Borderless Iron Man/ Tony Stark (M 0392) Sold on eBay for $152.50 on July 27, 2026. | Card Ladder

4) 2026 MTG: MSH Foil Borderless Doctor Doom

2026 MTG MSH Foil Borderless Doctor Doom. Classic Comic Card. Illustrators: Larry Lieber & Vince Colletta. Sold on eBay for $350 on July 9, 2026. | Magic: The Gathering Website/ Wizards of the Coast: magic.wizards.com

Next on our list, another classic comic book cover, featuring Doctor Doom, which sold for $350 recently.

3) 2026 MTG: MSH Foil Borderless Thanos: The Mad Titan

2026 MTG MSH Foil Borderless Thanos The Mad Titan sold on eBay for $650 on June 16, 2026 according to Card Ladder. | Card Ladder

Third on our list features Thanos, and spoiler alert: this will be a common theme going forward. This one features a fantastic illustration from Jen Bartel and is in the classic comic book style as well. A copy of this card recently sold for $650.

2) 2026 MTG: MSH The Mind Stone (With Thanos)

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes 0386 Legendary Artifact - Infinity Stone | Card Ladder

The number two card on our list for MTG's Marvel Super Heroes set is an Infinity Stone, a legendary artifact, and specifically, The Mind Stone. This card is beautifully illustrated by Leinil Francis Yu & Sunny Gho; it is a borderless version that features Thanos sneering behind his closed fist while wearing the Infinity Gauntlet. A version of this card, with a PSA 10 grade, was sold for $7,100 on July 25, 2026.

1) 2026 MTG: MSH Headliner Textless Cosmic Foil The Mind Stone

2026 Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Headliner Textless Cosmic Foil The Mind Stone. Sold for $30,000 on June 20, 2026 via eBay according to Card Ladder. | Image from: Magic: The Gathering/ Wizards of the Coast Website: Magic.Wizards.com

This version of The Mind Stone is the headliner from MTG's Marvel Super Heroes set. It is an extremely rare card and can only be found in items that feature Collector Boosters such as Draft Night and Gift Bundle boxes. According to Card Ladder, a raw version of this card sold on June 20, 2026, for $30,000. It will be interesting to see how future sales of this card shake out in the weeks and months to come as more are found in MTG: MSH bundles and others come back from grading companies.

As a bonus, and a possible reference point for future Mind Stone sales, let's check out the Soul Stone from MTG's Spider-Man set.

2025 MTG Marvel's Spider-Man Mythic Rare Cosmic Foil CGC 10 The Soul Stone

2025 MTG Marvel's Spider-Man Mythic Rare Cosmic Foil CGC 10 The Soul Stone. Sold on eBay for $60,000 on June 21, 2026. | Card Ladder

This absolutely fantastic pristine CGC 10 headliner card from the Marvel Spider-Man set was sold on eBay for $60,000 on June 21, 2026. Will the Mind Stone have the power to potentially match its infinity stone brother? Only time will tell.