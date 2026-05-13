Ascended Heroes is one of the newest sets in the Pokémon TCG, having just been released last January as part of the Mega Evolutions line. While many sales in the mid-five-digit range have already shaken up the market over the past few months, a new record price paid for any card in the set was set on May 9.

Mega Gengar SIR Goes For $85,000

A Black Label 10 Mega Gengar SIR is the most expensive Ascended Heroes card of all time | CardLadder

This Mega Gengar ex SIR card is already valuable on its own as one of the top chases of the entire Ascended Heroes set. The fact that it received a BGS Black Label 10 grade, often considered the best condition any card can be, increased its value tenfold.

The card sold on eBay for an astonishing $85,000 price tag, beating the previous record held by a Black Label 10 Mega Dragonite ex by nearly $34,000. A similar Black Label Mega Gengar ex SIR sold through Goldin just two days later for a significantly lower amount, finishing at $49,460.

As of the time of writing, there are only three BGS Black Label 10 Mega Gengar ex SIRs from Ascended Heroes in the entire world.

More Top Gengar Card Sales

The most valuable Gengar card of all time is a 1/1 | CardLadder

While the Mega Gengar SIR is close to the record for the character, it still has a ways to go before dethroning the current king.

The current titleholder of most valuable Gengar of all time goes to the Japanese Masaki Promo Holo from 1999, which received a TAG 10 grade, and sold for $101,260 through Goldin.

PSA 10 and BGS 9.5 copies of this exact card occupy spots No. 2 and No. 3 on the all-time Gengar card sales list, with the PSA version fetching $96,000 and the BGS 9.5 card going for $90,000 just weeks later. Then we get to the latest Mega Gengar ex SIR sale for $85,000 to round out the top four.

Top Non-Gengar Ascended Heroes Cards

This Mega Dragonite SIR used to be the most valuable card from Ascended Heroes | CardLadder

It's no surprise that the second-most valuable card from Ascended Heroes is Mega Gengar's direct SIR counterpart, Mega Dragonite ex. A final selling price of $51,240 made this the most valuable card to come from the set. Unfortunately, that record only lasted five days before the Gengar sale.

Apart from Mega Gengar and Mega Dragonite, this Pikachu SIR is one of the chases in Ascended Heroes | CardLadder

This Pikachu ex SIR from the same set is a fan-favorite for its design, and though it trails both Mega SIRs in monetary value, it's still the third-most valuable card in the entire set. The highest sale price for this card was $16,101 all the way back in March.