A George Washington Autograph Headlines Upper Deck’s America 250 Set

What’s more American than baseball and apple pie? How about pulling a 1/1 cut signature of the Founding Father and first U.S. President, George Washington?

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, Upper Deck is giving collectors the opportunity to pull cards featuring presidents, national geography, cultural icons, and memorable moments in history in a new patriotic trading card set released exclusively on its e-Pack platform on July 2.

A Patriotic Chase for Collectors

“For generations, trading cards have preserved the people and stories that leave a lasting impact on culture and history,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “As America marks this milestone anniversary, we’re especially proud to honor the leaders, innovators, and defining moments that have shaped our country and continue to inspire its future.”

Upper Decks honors America's 250th Anniversary with patriotic trading card set. | Upper Deck

The 2026 Upper Deck United States 250th Anniversary set includes a 50-card base set spotlighting historical figures and significant events from each decade of American history. Collectors can chase serial-numbered themed parallels including “Uncle Sam” (numbered out of 299), “Independence” (/149), “Courage” (/99), “July 4” (/25), and the ”Screaming Eagle” 1-of-1. And for fans of memorabilia and relic cards, there will be iconic authenticated items from flight suits, parachutes, and uniforms from U.S. history, given new meaning to the term “game-used.”

The Ultimate Historical Chase Card

The true grail of the set is the “History of the U.S.A. Cut Signatures,” which includes an authenticated George Washington cut autograph and is available exclusively as an e-Pack achievement. Even if you don’t hit the Washington 1/1, you can also hunt for signatures of Harry S. Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and George W. Bush.

With recent sales of George Washington cut autographs selling for $20,000-$25,000, hitting the headlining chase card would truly be a historic pull that would be the envy of collectors of presidents, politics, and Americana.

Celebrating American History

Beyond autographs, a variety of acetate and lenticular inserts spotlight the landmarks, wildlife, leaders, and emblems woven throughout the American story. From the scenic landscapes showcased in “Our Beautiful Nation” to pioneers featured in “Founding Fathers” to the “History of the American Flag,” Upper Deck celebrates the people, places, and symbols that have shaped our country.

Collectors can celebrate America's 250th Anniversary and collect cards and relics with Upper Deck. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Collectors can also chase additional relic cards inspired by American figures and symbols, including “Betsy Ross Stitches" manufactured American flag patch cards numbered to 25, as well as an exclusive e-Pack achievement manufactured relic card featuring Benjamin Franklin and the Liberty Bell.



