USA vs Belgium Opening Odds for World Cup Round of 16 (USMNT Slight Favorite to Advance to Quarterfinals)

The United States Men's National Team is desperate to go on a deep run at the World Cup, and now they're one win away from advancing to the Quarter-finals for the first time since 2002.

The USMNT won their group, earning them a Round of 32 match against Bosnia & Herzegovina. Despite a second-half red card, they managed to overcome their opponent, winning by a final score of 2-0.

Now, they'll take on Belgium in the Round of 16. Belgium was down 2-0 to Senegal late in the game, but then scored two quick goals in the 86th and 89th minutes to force extra time, eventually winning 3-2.

Let's dive into the opening odds for their upcoming match.

United States vs. Belgium Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

To Advance

United States -118 (54.13% implied probability)

Belgium -102

3-Way Moneyline

United States +155

Belgium +175

Draw +230

Total

OVER 2.5 (-134)

UNDER 2.5 (+110)

The United States are set as -118 favorites to advance to the quarter-finals, an implied probability of 54.13%. It would be their first quarterfinals appearance since 2002. That year, they defeated Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 and then lost to Germany in a close 1-0 decision in the quarter-finals.

History isn't on the United States' side in this match. These two countries have faced each other seven times before. The United States defeated Belgium in the 1930 World Cup, but has since lost six straight matches. These two teams have recently faced each other in the Round of 16. Belgium eliminated the United States in extra time in this round at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The match is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be played in Seattle. The winner will likely have to face Spain in the quarter-finals, barring they don't get upset by Austria or the winner of Portugal/Croatia.

As of writing this article, the United States are set at +2700 to win the entire World Cup, an implied probability of 3.57%.

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