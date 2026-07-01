USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The United States believes in its soccer team again, and Mauricio Pochettino’s team is out to further embolden American dreams when it faces Bosnia & Herzegovina in the round of 32 at this summer’s World Cup.

Anxiety permeated across the country in the lead-up to the USMNT’s opening group game against Paraguay, but fears of a home humiliation were rapidly dispelled. Instead of wilting, it rose to the occasion and produced the most exhilarating performance of Pochettino’s tenure to date.

A 2–0 win over the plucky Australia followed, guaranteeing top spot in Group D with a game to play. That’s why the USMNT manager went on the defensive in the wake of the last-gasp defeat to Türkiye, with Pochettino opting for wholesale rotation to prepare for the knockout stages.

The U.S. must now bypass European opposition to prolong their World Cup journey, having historically struggled against UEFA members. Bosnia & Herzegovina is far from a juggernaut, but it’s a tall and physical team that has dominated from set-pieces at the tournament so far.

A 3–1 victory over Qatar on Matchday 3 saw Bosnia into the knockouts as one of the best-performing third-place finishers, having started with a 1–1 draw against Canada and a 4–1 defeat to Switzerland.

USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Score Prediction

Stars and Stripes’ World Cup Dream Lives On

Mauricio Pochettino’s key players were afforded respite ahead of the knockouts. | K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune/Getty Images

The USMNT believes its capable of making history on home soil this summer. The opening two performances have allowed the imaginations of supporters to run wild, and a relatively kind run to the quarterfinals has opened up for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

The lemon-loving Argentinian knows that he and his players must remain level-headed, with the plucky Bosnians more than capable of popping their balloon in Santa Clara. Encouragingly, the USMNT has already dismantled teams of Bosnia’s ilk, but the increased stakes are bound to add another layer of complexity for the co-hosts.

USMNT’s European woes : History is certainly working against the USMNT, even if it’s unbeaten in three meetings against Bosnia. European nations have had their way with the U.S., with the Stars and Stripes losing 10 straight matches against UEFA members. Its last World Cup win against European opposition was 24 years ago.

: History is certainly working against the USMNT, even if it’s unbeaten in three meetings against Bosnia. European nations have had their way with the U.S., with the Stars and Stripes losing 10 straight matches against UEFA members. Its last World Cup win against European opposition was 24 years ago. Bosnia’s threat : The Europeans have the experience of Edin Džeko to call upon and are blessed with tricky wide players, but set-pieces are their superpower. Bosnia has scored three goals from corners already—the most at a single World Cup since England scored four in 2018.

: The Europeans have the experience of Edin Džeko to call upon and are blessed with tricky wide players, but set-pieces are their superpower. Bosnia has scored three goals from corners already—the most at a single World Cup since England scored four in 2018. Captain America: The fact that the USMNT topped Group D without its protagonist starring must encourage Pochettino. However, Christian Pulisic is ready to be unleashed after appearing off the bench on Matchday 3, having suffered a calf injury against Paraguay. Pulisic’s dynamic ball-carrying and incision in the final third are poised to prove key against a stubborn Bosnia defense.

Prediction: USMNT 3–1 Bosnia & Herzegovina

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Mauricio Pochettino will adamant to line up the same way as last week. | Sports Illustrated.

Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes from the lineup that downed Australia on Matchday 2 against Türkiye, with only Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie retaining their spots.

Pepi was welcomed into the USMNT’s frontline in Christian Pulisic’s absence, but the AC Milan star is ready to return to the fold after appearing off the bench last time out. Pulisic suffered a minor calf injury in the 4–1 beatdown of Paraguay at the start of the World Cup.

Sebastian Berhalter is pushing to be included after starring on Matchday 3, but Pochettino is likely to stick with a midfield three comprising Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams and McKennie.

Cristian Roldan is reportedly the only injury concern, but he’s yet to play a single minute at the tournament. Roldan, who was an unused substitute against Paraguay and Australia, missed out on the chance to play against Türkiye due to a muscle injury.

USMNT predicted lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKenzie, Pulisic; Balogun.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT

Bosnia is playing the role of party pooper. | Sports Illustrated

USMNT supporters will be familiar with Esmir Bajraktarević, who was capped in 2024 against Slovenia but has since chosen to represent his parents’ nation of birth. Bajraktarević’s family emigrated to the United States after fleeing the Bosnian War, and the winger was born in Wisconsin in 2005.

He’s one of two dynamic wide players in Bosnia’s ranks. Down the left, Alex Freeman will be tasked with subduing the exciting teenager Kerim Alajbegović, who became the World Cup’s eighth-youngest scorer against Qatar on Matchday 3.

Veteran centerforward Edin Džeko should lead the line alongside Ermedin Demirović, while centerback Tarik Muharemović will be expected to return to Bosnia’s defense after serving a one-match suspension. Muharemović was sent off in the 4–1 defeat to Switzerland.

Bosnia & Herzegovina predicted lineup vs. USMNT (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Muharemović, Kolašinać; Bajraktarević, Bašić, Šunjić, Bajraktarevic; Demirović, Džeko.

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What Time Does USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, CA.

: Santa Clara, CA. Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2

: Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 2)

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 2) Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX, Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDNAzteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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