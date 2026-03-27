Griffey, Bo, and 5 Expensive Donruss Rated Rookies From The 1980s

Few two-word phrases mean more to a collector of 1980s baseball cards than "Rated Rookie." Donruss coined the term to designate promising young players and starting in 1984, emblazoned the fronts of their cards with a bright blue "rated rookie" logo. The original Rated Rookies benefitted form being part of an all-time classic design. But even through shakier design runs, Donruss' 1980s cards started some cardboard revolutions.

That said, by starting in 1984, Donruss missed a bumper rookie crop. And they left Don Mattingly out of the 1984 Rated Rookie class. Plenty of stars remain and here are the top five sales of 1980s Donruss Rated Rookies (with a note that Griffey cards sell under all sorts of bizarre headings claiming they are 1988 error cards or other such nonsense).

1. Ken Griffey Jr., 1989 (Autographed $3,500)

One of the most notable cards of the 1980s, a Griffey Rated Rookie can still bring in big bucks. | CardLadder

By nabbing Griffey at all for their regular 1989 set, Donruss was ahead of Topps and Score, both of which missed him. And yes, the Upper Deck 1989 Griffey is the big hitter, but the Donruss card is more iconic (it's hard to find a collector who didn't own this card). A gorgeous PSA 10 with a 10-graded autograph version sold for $3,500 in December 2025.

1 (tied). Bo Jackson, 1987 (Autographed $3,500)

Arguably the greatest athlete ever, Bo still knows card value. | CardLadder

The other top '80s Rated Rookie comes with the same perfect storm-- a PSA 10 Bo Jackson with a 10-graded signature, which also fetched $3,500 when it sold in September 2025. Bo's card appeal stays strong despite the fact that injuries left his career short of Hall of Fame level in either baseball or football. Those who remember his two-sport stardom will probably understand the high sales of his cards continuing to this day.

3. Greg Maddux, 1987 (Autographed $1,390)

Ace pitcher Greg Maddux has another top Rated Rookie. | CardLadder

Bo Jackson isn't the only star of the 1987 Rated Rookie class. Future Cubs ace Greg Maddux and his natty mustache make an appearance. Again, a PSA 10 card with a 10-graded signature brings the top price, selling for $1,390 in August 2025.

4. Greg Gagne, 1984 (Sold for $1,350)

Greg Gagne has a surprisingly high-valued 1984 Rated Rookie card. | CardLadder

If the Bo Jackson spot might perplex a few, Greg Gagne is near astonishing. A good fielding, light hitting shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, Gagne had a 15-year career, but never made an All-Star team, won a Gold Glove, or hit 15 homers, knocked in 60 runs or had a batting average higher than .280. But here he is anyway, with a PSA 10 Rated Rookie selling for $1,350. Yes, there are only 15 gemmed Gagne cards per Card Ladder, but with the second highest sale being a PSA 9 for $60, this one is a surprise.

5. Fred McGriff, 1986 (Autographed $1,300)

The Crime Dog earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame and the list of top selling 1980s Rated Rookies. | CardLadder

A remarkably consistent player, McGriff earned his way to Cooperstown one steady season after another. The PSA 10 card-and-auto combination again is the high dollar play, with the one above selling for $1,300 in June 2024. Interestingly, the 1986 Donruss Jose Canseco would be a more likely pick, but the Canseco topped out at $1,200, even in a PSA 10-with-auto version. Score one for slow and steady.