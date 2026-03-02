500 Homerun Club and Their Iconic Rookie Cards - Part 1

Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine said it best in an ESPN commercial many years ago: "Chicks dig the long ball". There's nothing more glamorous in the sport of baseball than homeruns, and the players who hit the most of them are guaranteed legendary status. Fans and collectors still talk about and admire Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle decades later and talk about their ability to knock balls out of the park. Members of the 500 Homerun club always carry a premium in the hobby, especially the rookie cards, which are still king in the baseball card market.

BOWMAN 1951 MICKEY MANTLE

1951 Mickey Mantle Bowman | CardLadder

Every baseball card collector knows the legend and myth surrounding the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, so much so that many still mistake it for being Mantle's rookie card. That honor goes instead to to Mantle's 1951 Bowman card. The Bowman rookie is still very pricey - a recent sale of a PSA 2 copy went for $14,000 - but it's surprisingly much more affordable than the 1952 Topps. Mantle is one of those rare legends whose card market continues to steadily appreciate over the years.

UPPER DECK 1989 KEN GRIFFEY JR.

1989 Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck | CardLadder

The fact that a gem-mint copy of Griffey's 1989 Upper Deck rookie card, which was mass produced, is selling between $4,000 and $5,000 tells you all you need to know about the star power Griffey Jr. still has within the hobby. Many collectors, now in their 50s and 60s, remember his amazing swing and cap on backwards and want a piece of nostalgia.

PLAY BALL 1939 TED WILLIAMS

1939 Ted Williams Play Ball | CardLadder

Ted Williams is known by so many for his military service and his amazing skill at pure hitting that it's easy to forget he's also a member of the 500 homerun club, with 521 to his name. Many fans believe that he would have ended up with between 600 and 700 if he had not served in World War 2 and the Korean War. His 1939 Play Ball rookie is a true classic - the simple black & white photo shows off the legendary Williams swing.

TOPPS 1954 HENRY AARON

1954 Hank Aaron Topps | CardLadder

"Hammerin" Hank Aaron was the home run king for a long time - and some are of the opinion that he still is. There certainly aren't any PED scandals to worry about with Mr. Aaron. His rookie card from the 1954 Topps set is iconic and will probably always be sought after - there's not a baseball card collector who wouldn't like to have this card in his PC.