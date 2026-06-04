Heystack Is Making Moves In the Hobby With Groundbreaking Technology

If you buy cards online, chances are you've purchased a card listed through Heystack's software. Heystack has quietly been the infrastructure behind many of the sports card and TCG market's biggest sellers.

Heystack was built for businesses that power this industry, from breakers and brick-and-mortar stores to consignors, grading companies, and dealers. The full suite of tools trusted by the hobby's biggest operators is available to super-charge your online card sales. Whether you are looking for faster AI documentation or simply a smarter way to image and sell cards, Heystack can help elevate your game.

Background on Heystack and What They Bring to the Hobby

Heystack leads the industry in card recognition and coined the term "Release Day Matching", as they are the only provider that consistently identifies new releases from day one. When it comes to accuracy and speed, Haystack stands alone.

Heystack Image Matching | Heystack

So, how does it work? Competitors rely on third-party autofeed scanners, flatbeds, or one-at-a-time smartphone apps. Heystack integrates all of those, including popular scanners like the RICOH 8170. They are home to the only card-specific imaging device on the market, the Heystack One, purpose-built to capture the ideal image of cards ready for commerce.

Other options may lock you into proprietary hardware or a single platform. Heystack is compatible with RICOH scanners, flatbed scanners, and smartphone images alike, giving you flexibility.

Their free imaging app has revolutionized the card imaging experience. With a single tap, Heystack will crop, rotate, upload, recognize, and title your card. Best of all, you can try Heystack for free. No subscription or commitment.

What Collectors and Businesses Are Saying About Heystack

Bert Ryan of Grand Salami Sports Cards reports he 10x'd his consignments using Heystack. Karn Rai of Slab Sharks, Canada's largest card consignment company, went from listing 2,000 items per week to over 10,000 items per week with the same workforce. And, dcsports87 continues to scale to new heights, selling millions of cards annually through Heystack's suite of tools.

On The Hobby Handbook podcast, Alex and Trent made note of how useful Heystack can be: "Set up your settings in eBay and then you literally just click list and it does it all... I've spent like some Saturdays, I literally like block off like 6 hours to list on eBay. I'm like, I could list the same number of cards in half an hour".

We all know how tedious the process of taking photos and uploading them can be. Save time and grow your business with the industry's true leader in AI recognition, imaging, and inventory management. To learn more, visit heystack.tech.