Pristine Auction Brings Live Auctions, Giveaways, and Card Hunts to The National

The National Sports Collectors Convention is packed with booths competing for collectors' attention, but Pristine Auction is making a strong case for adding its booth (#2412) to the must-visit list.

Known for its online sports memorabilia marketplace, the company has brought a full slate of activities to this year's National, combining exclusive auctions, giveaways, live programming and interactive experiences designed to keep collectors engaged throughout the show.

Among the biggest draws are more than 250 show-only auctions, available both at the booth and through the Pristine Auction app. The exclusive lots give attendees opportunities to bid on memorabilia that won't be available outside the convention.

Collectors attending The National can stop by the Pristine Auction booth to receive a $20 gift card by adding the app to an existing account or downloading the app and creating a new account. Additional giveaways and booth swag will also be available throughout the event.

Live Auctions and Elite Memorabilia

Pristine is also streaming Pristine Live! directly from the show floor, allowing collectors to watch live auctions while getting an up-close look at premium memorabilia and elite display pieces throughout the weekend.

The company has also incorporated interactive experiences into its booth presence, including card hunts and scavenger-style challenges hidden throughout the convention floor, giving attendees another reason to explore beyond traditional dealer tables.

Built by Collectors for Collectors

Founded in 2010 by Jared and Camilla Kavlie, Pristine Auction was created after Jared became frustrated with the online memorabilia buying experience and wanted to build a more collector-friendly marketplace. What began as a family business operating out of their home has grown into one of the hobby's leading auction platforms.

A few moments from around our booth at The National. 📸

We've loved meeting so many of you this week. From giveaways and gift cards to exclusive merch, it's been awesome seeing everyone stop by, hang out, and be part of it.

If you're still at the show, come say hi to Mr.… pic.twitter.com/2ZrHjEiSN4 — Pristine Auction (@PristineAuction) August 1, 2026

The company's leadership also reflects deep hobby experience. Chief Operating Officer Jeromy Murray joined Pristine Auction in 2023 after more than two decades helping build Beckett Grading & Authentication, bringing extensive expertise in authentication, operations and customer service.

Doing Well By Doing Good

Beyond daily auctions, Pristine Auction has handled notable collections like NFL Hall of Famer Ken Stabler's personal memorabilia and partnered with Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Drive to Give charity auction benefiting Nationwide Children's Hospital.

🏁 Kicking things off with Dale Jr.! 🏁The Driven to Give Race-Worn Glove Auction is officially live! Bid on authentic race-worn gloves while supporting The Dale Jr. Foundation and Nationwide Children's Hospital—helping make a difference for kids and families in need. 🗓️ Auction… pic.twitter.com/kbtnz22VB6 — Pristine Auction (@PristineAuction) July 16, 2026

Pristine Auction also supports Hope Sports, with employees participating in annual home-building projects for families in need through Homes for Hope.

Whether collectors are searching for exclusive memorabilia, looking to score a giveaway or simply curious about one of the hobby's fastest-growing auction platforms, Pristine Auction has created plenty of reasons to make a stop during this year's National.