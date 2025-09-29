Monday Night Grails up for auction

This Monday, Sept 29th, collectors need to mark their calendars for 7 PM and set time aside. On eBay Live, dcsports87 and Sports Cards Nonsense will be teaming up to offer some major cards up for auction, some of which would be the center piece of anyone's collection. The event will be running from 7-9 PM, and most of the cards will be starting at .99 cents. The cards then will be up for auction, running similar to other online selling events that have taken place on the platform. Ahead of the event, let's take a look at a few key cards that will be up for auction.

Who is dcsports87?

Collectors who do not shop online regularly may not be familiar with dcsports87. They are one of the biggest sellers of sports cards on eBay, which is mainly done through consignment. They currently have over 62,000 items listed for sale, and have sold 7.1 Million items. They are very easy to work with, and always aim to take care of their customers. Without question, they are one of the best sports cards sellers on eBay, and have rightfully earned the respect of many in the hobby.

Featured Cards

One card that might fly under the radar that will be up for auction Monday night is a dual autograph from 2021 Illusions. It features both an autograph from Justin Fields and Trey Sermon, along with patches. This is the rookie year for both players as well. The card is numbered out of /10, and for those who think Justin Fields is going to have a big year for the New York Jets, this would be a great card to pick up. Given that Fields is not the only player on the card, it could sell for a little bit cheaper than it normally would, but time will tell.

2021 Panini Illusions Justin Fields/Trey Sermon Dual Patch Autograph | dcsports87 via eBay Live

CJ Stroud took the league by storm in 2023, and is currently navigating through a bit of offensive struggles. He does still have some upside, and one of his best rookies from that year will be up for auction: A silver Prizm variation from Panini Prizm in a PSA 9. Stroud still has a long career ahead of him, and obtaining one of his key rookies now could be a smart move. Like many of the cards in the event, it will start at .99 cents.

2023 Prizm CJ Stroud Silver Variation Prizm | dcsports87 via eBay Live

A Quarterback who is off to a great start on the season is Justin Herbert. His 2020 Panini Prizm Red Wave autograph will be part of the event, graded a PSA 8. While the grade could be better, a Justin Herbert autographed rookie card would still be a great card to own. The card is numbered out of /149, and if Herbert continues on the trend he started this season, his card values could also go up.

2020 Prizm Justin Herbert Red Wave Autograph | dcsports87 via eBay Live

Sports Cards Nonsense and dcsports87 are two of the most recognizable names in the hobby when it comes to online selling, and the two teaming up for an event on eBay Live is the next chapter in the ever evolving history of the hobby. Numerous singles will be up for grabs on Monday night, many of which would be great additions to collections. For those interested in the event, it can be found here once it goes live on Monday, Sept 29th at 7 PM.

