eBay Live is taking a notable step beyond traditional sports cards this weekend.

This Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CT, Jesse Gibson, better known to many collectors and fans as “The Sports Boi,” will host the debut Hobby Nonsense livestream on eBay Live .

For a hobby that has long been dominated by athletes and box breaks, the shift signals something bigger: the continued rise of pop culture collectibles beyond Pokémon.

A Different Kind of Break

Unlike traditional sports card-focused streams, Gibson’s show will feature a wide range of graded non-sports singles, spanning franchises and eras that resonate deeply with collectors who grew up in the 1980s, ’90s, and early 2000s.

Expect everything from Star Wars and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Austin Powers, Marvel, and music as well as celebrity cards of iconic figures in rock, pop, and hip-hop.

Collectors can expect a fun variety of non sport cards across popular entertainment franchises, including E.T. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/iCC1ki7hlgfgajcf

Every card in the stream will be PSA-graded, with auctions starting at just $1 and running in rapid 30-second windows—a format designed to keep energy high and barrier to entry low.

“This isn’t meant to break the bank,” Gibson said. “This is meant to be a fun time where people get some good deals while nerding out.”

Collectors can peruse most of the lots that will be on eBay Live, including gems from Austin Powers. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/iCC1ki7hlgfgajcf

Building a Non-Sports Community

Gibson isn’t new to the space. As co-host of both the Hobby Nonsense (with “Solar” Ray Solario) and Sports Cards Nonsense (with Mike Gioseffi) podcasts, he’s built a strong following among collectors who gravitate toward entertainment and pop culture cards rather than traditional sports.

His Hobby Nonsense Facebook community has grown to nearly 90,000 members, many of whom share a passion for what Gibson calls “nerd culture”—a mix of movies, music, and characters that carry both emotional and collectible value. They even hosted the “ Poppy Awards ” earlier in the year, celebrating the best in non-sports cards.

X-Men fans can add to their collection, with cards from 1995 Flair and 1990 Impel headed to the debut eBay Live stream. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/iCC1ki7hlgfgajcf

“For the last few months I’ve been really excited to get started on eBay Live with my audience,” Gibson said. “We’ve found there’s a lot of fellow collectors who love the same Disney, Star Wars, superhero, and celebrity cards that we do.”

Nostalgia Meets Market Momentum

The timing isn’t accidental. Non-sports cards have quietly surged in popularity and value over the past few years, driven by both nostalgia and expanding collector awareness.

“We’ve seen the value all along,” Gibson said. “Not just monetarily, but from a nostalgic point of view. These cards take us right back to Saturday morning cartoons or our first movie in the theater.”

Whether you love "The Humpty Dance" or are into hair metal, there's something for everyone with Hobby Nonsense on eBay Live. | https://www.ebay.com/ebaylive/events/iCC1ki7hlgfgajcf

That emotional connection is a key driver behind the category’s growth and a major reason why platforms like eBay Live are starting to lean in.

A First Step—With More to Come

Sunday’s show is designed to be accessible and community-driven, with Gibson focusing on creating an environment where collectors can engage, discover new pieces, and connect over shared fandoms.