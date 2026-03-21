Hobby Nonsense Brings Non-Sport Trading Cards to eBay Live
eBay Live is taking a notable step beyond traditional sports cards this weekend.
This Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CT, Jesse Gibson, better known to many collectors and fans as “The Sports Boi,” will host the debut Hobby Nonsense livestream on eBay Live.
For a hobby that has long been dominated by athletes and box breaks, the shift signals something bigger: the continued rise of pop culture collectibles beyond Pokémon.
A Different Kind of Break
Unlike traditional sports card-focused streams, Gibson’s show will feature a wide range of graded non-sports singles, spanning franchises and eras that resonate deeply with collectors who grew up in the 1980s, ’90s, and early 2000s.
Expect everything from Star Wars and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Austin Powers, Marvel, and music as well as celebrity cards of iconic figures in rock, pop, and hip-hop.
Every card in the stream will be PSA-graded, with auctions starting at just $1 and running in rapid 30-second windows—a format designed to keep energy high and barrier to entry low.
“This isn’t meant to break the bank,” Gibson said. “This is meant to be a fun time where people get some good deals while nerding out.”
Building a Non-Sports Community
Gibson isn’t new to the space. As co-host of both the Hobby Nonsense (with “Solar” Ray Solario) and Sports Cards Nonsense (with Mike Gioseffi) podcasts, he’s built a strong following among collectors who gravitate toward entertainment and pop culture cards rather than traditional sports.
His Hobby Nonsense Facebook community has grown to nearly 90,000 members, many of whom share a passion for what Gibson calls “nerd culture”—a mix of movies, music, and characters that carry both emotional and collectible value. They even hosted the “Poppy Awards” earlier in the year, celebrating the best in non-sports cards.
“For the last few months I’ve been really excited to get started on eBay Live with my audience,” Gibson said. “We’ve found there’s a lot of fellow collectors who love the same Disney, Star Wars, superhero, and celebrity cards that we do.”
Nostalgia Meets Market Momentum
The timing isn’t accidental. Non-sports cards have quietly surged in popularity and value over the past few years, driven by both nostalgia and expanding collector awareness.
“We’ve seen the value all along,” Gibson said. “Not just monetarily, but from a nostalgic point of view. These cards take us right back to Saturday morning cartoons or our first movie in the theater.”
That emotional connection is a key driver behind the category’s growth and a major reason why platforms like eBay Live are starting to lean in.
A First Step—With More to Come
Sunday’s show is designed to be accessible and community-driven, with Gibson focusing on creating an environment where collectors can engage, discover new pieces, and connect over shared fandoms.
As eBay Live continues to evolve, Hobby Nonsense’s debut could mark an early turning point, one where non-sports cards move from niche to mainstream within the livestream format. Because for many collectors, the hobby was never just about sports.
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Lucas Mast is a writer based in California’s Bay Area, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.Follow sneakrz