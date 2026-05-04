The Most Unique Star Wars Autograph Cards in the Galaxy

The most famous movie franchise of all-time is not shockingly one of the hottest non-sports brands on the market right now. For years, Star Wars fans have had the opportunity to collect unique, licensed autographed cards across all the franchises in the Star Wars cinematic universe.

It hasn't just been unique autographs; the 1/1 sketch cards have also started to create a high-end market, but near the top of the Star Wars market remains the autographs from some of the original characters, or a mix of past and present, in unique dual and triple autographs, and beyond.

Honorable Mention: 2024 Topps Star Wars Masterwork Triple Autographs Gold Natalie Portman/Carrie Fisher/Daisy Ridley (#1/1) - PSA Authentic

The three leading ladies of the three Star Wars trilogies combined for one card in the 2024 Topps Star Wars Masterwork set.

Leading Ladies of the Star Wars Trilogies | Card Ladder

The 1/1 sold for $7,930 in August of 2025, one of the top triple autos in any Star Wars set and the second-highest sale for a triple auto featuring two or more non-original trilogy members on the card.

No. 5: 2019 Topps Star Wars Black & White Harrison Ford Carrie Fisher Dual Autograph /5 PSA 7

A theme of this list will be that the members of the original trilogy dominate the top sales of Star Wars cards.

Carrie Fisher/Harrison Ford Dual Auto | Card Ladder

Perhaps the best-looking card on the list, this 2019 PSA 7 Topps Star Wars Carrie Fisher/Harrison Ford Dual Auto in the Black & White Refractor sold for $8,000 on April 29th. It is an absolutely stunning card.

No. 4: 2017 Topps Star Wars 40th Anniversary Quad Autographed Booklet Hamill/Fisher/Daniels/Baker (#2/2) BGS NM-MT 8, Beckett 10

The theme of the original trilogy dominating this list continues with four legendary autographs on one booklet of four of the most beloved characters.

2017 Topps Star Wars Quad Booklet | Card Ladder

Happy May the Fourth to whatever lucky collector pulled this quad auto with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker). This BGS 8 sold for $9,007 in 2023. Card Ladder estimates that it is likely worth close to double that today.

No. 3 2021 STAR WARS MASTERWORK TRIPLE AUTO Ray Park as Darth Maul / Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine / Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

The only card on our list that does not feature a character or voice from the original trilogy is Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, as a trio of villains alongside Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine.

Three Villains On One Triple Auto | Card Ladder

While this pales in comparison to some of the most expensive Darth Vader cards, it sold for an impressive $10,000 in 2022. Card Ladder estimates this is worth roughly $15,000 today, even as a raw card.

No. 2: 2020 Topps Star Wars Masterwork Ultra Autograph Book with Ten Autos

A once-in-a-lifetime pull featuring ten autographs from the original trilogy. Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker, Ian McDiarmid, Caroline Blakiston, Jeremy Bulloch, Denis Lawson, and Warwick Davis make up the ultimate 1/1 booklet.

Ultra Star Wars Masterwork Deca Autograph | Card Ladder

The only name missing here is Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker on this incredible booklet. It sold in 2022 for $15,677, but Card Ladder believes it could be worth nearly $25,000 today.

No. 1: 2024 Topps Chrome Star Wars Triple Autograph SuperFractor Harrison Ford/Mark Hamill/Carrie Fisher (#1/1) - PSA 10, Auto 10

Perhaps the biggest card in the galaxy.

Star Wars Original Trilogy Triple Auto | Card Ladder

The iconic trio teamed up for a triple autograph in the 2024 Topps Chrome Star Wars set. The Superfractor 1/1 auto, graded a PSA 10 and auto 10, sold for $30,195 in early 2025, but Card Ladder thinks this legendary card could be pushing nearly $100,000.