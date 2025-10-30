Holy Hammer Price! Batman and Star Trek TV collectibles fetch over $3 million

When the gavel fell on Heritage Auctions’ Television Treasures sale—topping $3.17 million in total sales—it felt less like an auction and more like a celebration. The event honored the late Dr. Stewart Berkowitz, a visionary collector whose passion for TV history made him a legend within the hobby.

A Collector Ahead of His Time

A New Jersey oncologist by trade, Dr. Berkowitz amassed what many consider the definitive Batman ’66 collection, showcasing television’s campiest and most colorful era. Long before Hollywood props became investment assets, Berkowitz was quietly collecting screen-used costumes, sci-fi artifacts, and sitcom relics that bridged entertainment and Americana. His son, Jordan Meddy, who helped steward the sale through Heritage’s Trusts & Estates division, called the collection “Dad’s love letter to the television heroes that shaped his childhood.”

Adam West "Batman" and Burt Ward "Robin" signature dynamic duo costumes sold for $575,000. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

‘Batman’ Brings Big Bucks

As expected, the top lots came straight from Gotham City. The Adam West and Burt Ward Batman and Robin costumes led the sale at a record-setting $575,000, reaffirming the enduring power of Batman ’66. Close behind was Cesar Romero’s Joker ensemble at $212,000, its purple fabric and signature flair embodying the playful theatricality that defined 1960s television villains.

Cesar Romero "Joker" signature costume sold for $212,000. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Female heroines held their own spotlight: Lynda Carter’s full Wonder Woman costume soared to $225,000, while Yvonne Craig’s Batgirl suit and Julie Newmar’s Catwoman catsuit fetched $87,500 and $68,750 respectively—each a testament to TV’s first generation of trailblazing female superheroes. Even Burgess Meredith’s Penguin tuxedo, monocle included, waddled to $46,250—proof that villainy never goes out of style.

Lynda Carter "Wonder Woman" signature superhero costume sold for $225,000. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Beyond Gotham: Icons Across the Dial

The collection’s range stretched far beyond comic book pages. Two of William Shatner’s Starfleet uniforms from Star Trek brought $62,500 and $52,000, connecting directly to television’s sci-fi frontier. A pair of Fonzie’s Happy Days leather jackets hit $87,500 and $75,000, each still radiating the effortless cool of Henry Winkler’s TV legend. Meanwhile, Barbara Eden’s pink harem outfit from I Dream of Jeannie commanded $42,500, its delicate detailing instantly recognizable to generations of fans.

William Shatner "Captain Kirk" Starfleet uniform sold for $62,500. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Even the lighthearted and the absurd found eager buyers—like the Get Smart shoe phone, which dialed up a clever $35,000. Together, the 300-plus lots painted a vivid portrait of mid-century television’s imagination: heroes, dreamers, detectives, and space explorers, all frozen in time yet vividly alive on the auction block.

The Legacy of Dr. Stewart Berkowitz

For longtime collectors, Berkowitz was more than a name—he was a pioneer. Decades before social media and streaming, he traded on early eBay forums, connected with studio insiders, and curated screen-used pieces with museum-level reverence. His eye for authenticity and storytelling helped elevate TV memorabilia from novelty to serious collecting category.

The late Dr. Berkowitz, iconic pop culture curator and collector (left). | https://www.facebook.com/Aberdeentwp

This auction was both an ending and a beginning: the dispersal of one man’s dream and the reawakening of interest in vintage television props. Every hammer price echoed the larger truth Berkowitz seemed to understand instinctively—these weren’t just costumes, they were cultural touchstones.

Barbara Eden "Jeannie" Signature Pink Harem Costume sold for $42,500. | Heritage Auctions, HA.com

A Window Into the Golden Age

From superheroes to sitcom icons, Television Treasures reaffirmed that TV’s golden age still captivates. The sale’s success underscores the growing convergence between Hollywood history, nostalgia, and fine collecting. As Heritage’s Joe Maddalena noted, “The magic of television was its accessibility—these were the characters you invited into your home every week. Decades later, collectors still feel that connection.”

From capes to starships, everything old really is new again—kept alive by the fans who never stopped watching.

