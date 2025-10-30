5 Legends with autographed Baseball Cards available under $500

The most popular modern baseball cards almost always feature an autograph. Collectors spend huge amounts on signed cards of today’s stars, even though there are thousands of them available on the market. Even minor leaguers/prospects have autographed cards that sell for thousands.

It’s incredible how affordable vintage Hall of Fame autographed cards are compared to many modern autos. Vintage on-card signatures are genuinely rare, while most modern ones can be found easily on any marketplace. For many years, collectors actually believed an autograph hurt the value of a card instead of adding to it. Getting a vintage card signed was seen as almost sacrilegious.

Vintage baseball card collectors are beginning to take notice of the incredible upside of vintage on-card autos. The autographed vintage card market has seen rapid growth, but there are still some awesome deals to be had. This article will highlight five standout vintage autos that can be found for less than $500.

1. 1956 Topps Yogi Berra #110 Gray Back Autograph PSA Authentic / 9 Auto

Card Ladder

Last Sale Price: $490

Card Appeal: Yogi Berra won a record 10 World Series rings, a number that deserves more attention when talking about the greatest players ever. He also earned three MVP awards and ranks among the top three catchers of all time. The 1956 Topps set is one of the most popular from the 1950s, second only to 1952 Topps. A signed Yogi Berra card with that classic ’56 Topps design would be a centerpiece in almost any collection.

Card's PSA Population Count without Auto: 3,756

Card's PSA Population Count with Auto: 35

This Card Costs Less Than: Adley Rutschman 2019 Bowman Draft Purple Refractor Auto (Last Sold for $800)

2. 1958 Topps All Star Stan Musial Auto PSA 3 / 9 Auto

Card Ladder

Last Sale Price: $350

Card Appeal: This is Stan Musial's first Topps card. He refused to sign a contract with Topps and only appeared in Bowman cards early in his career. Additionally, this card is part of the first ever All Star subset, which is now a standard feature in card sets. Musial is easly a top 10 player of all time, as he ranks 4th in hits, 3rd in doubles, 6th in RBI, and 8th in WAR all time.

Card's PSA Population Count without Auto: 4,869

Card's PSA Population Count with Auto: 201

This Card Costs Less Than: 2020 Bowman Draft Jordan Walker Blue Wave Refractor Auto PSA 9 (Last Sold for $625)

3. 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson Rookie Card Auto #260 PSA Authentic / 10 Auto

Card Ladder

Last Sale Price: $394

Card Appeal: This is the only rookie card of the great Reggie Jackson. (Some people may consider a few "oddball" releases from 1969 to be his rookie card as well, but the Topps version is his only mainstream rookie). "Mr. October" earned his nickname by being one of the clutchest playoff performers of all time. He won 5 World Series rings, 563 home runs, and an MVP during a powerhouse career for the Athletics and Yankees. While many players during this era share their rookie card with other players, Jackson is solo on this card, which makes for an awesome rookie auto.

Card's PSA Population Count without Auto: 11,027

Card's PSA Population Count with Auto: 698

This Card Costs Less Than: Dylan Crews 2025 Topps Chrome Orange Refractor Auto (Last Sold for $433)

4. 1974 Topps Hank Aaron #1 Auto Beckett Authentic

Card Ladder

Last Sale Price: $479

Card Appeal: This Hank Aaron commemorates the special moment in 1974 when Aaron broke Ruth's record and became the Home Run King. It is a Topps Now card before Topps Now even existed. Additionally, it is the #1 card in the 1974 set, giving it extra importance and recognizability. Even though Bonds broke Aaron's record, many people still recognize Aaron as the true Home Run Title Holder, since he broke the record without any performance enhancing drugs. An autograph on this card is an exclamation point on an all-time great baseball moment.

Card's PSA Population Count without Auto: 4,574

Card's PSA Population Count with Auto: 75

This Card Costs Less Than: Jackson Holliday 2024 Topps Chrome Update All-Etch Rookie Rush Auto (Last Sold for $625)

5. 1964 Topps Pete Rose #125 Auto PSA Authentic / 10 Auto

Card Ladder

Last Sale Price: $461

Card Appeal: Despite not being in the Hall of Fame, he is now eligible for the first time after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's decision to posthumously lift his permanent ban. Rose will eventually get into the Hall of Fame, and when he does his early playing days auto cards should see a surge in price.

This is the first solo card of Pete Rose. His 1963 rookie card includes 3 other players, making this 1964 Pete Rose a better display piece. The classic "All-Star Rookie" cup emblem makes this card even more visually appealing.

Card's PSA Population Count without Auto: 7,228

Card's PSA Population Count with Auto: 393

This Card Costs Less Than: Jackson Holliday 2024 Topps Chrome Update All-Etch Rookie Rush Auto (Last Sold for $625)

