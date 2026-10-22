How Heystack Is Changing the Way You Image Cards

Every seller knows the moment. A card sits under the desk lamp, and the rainbow that sold you on it at the card show has gone flat on your phone screen. You tilt it. You move the lamp, adjust your camera angle. You finally catch the shimmer, and there it is in the middle of the card: the reflection of your own phone, staring right back at you.

So you settle. You keep the shot you don't love, and the clock keeps running. The image still has to be cropped, straightened, and moved to your computer before you build a single listing. Multiply that by a stack of 500 cards and the afternoon is gone.

Heystack Speeds the Process Up

Heystack

Heystack set out to fix that. Pair the Heystack One imaging device with the Heystack app, and consistent photos that capture a card's true color and full refraction come down to one tap on your phone screen.

That optimized lighting shines brightest on the cards that give sellers the most trouble. Whetherit's the swirl on a Pokémon card you want to highlight or a White Sparkle Prizm you want to really pop, the device puts the card in its best light every time. No guesswork, no phone staring back from the foil.

The results show up on the stat sheet. "With Heystack, we went from listing probably 500 cards

a day to 1,500 cards a day," a representative of consignment company MC Sports Cards told

us. "Heystack is by far the best listing software out there."

From Photo to Marketplace

Heystack

The photo is an important first step, but not the end of the line. As Midwest Collects puts it, Heystack is "a nearly perfect solution that simplifies the process from start to finish."

Once a card is captured, Heystack's software automatically crops, rotates, and titles it, teeing it up for one-click listing on eBay or Shopify. Selling somewhere else? Downloadable CSV files cover the other marketplaces.

Heystack

Like most card businesses, Blez had always been held back by titling and identifying the cards it processed for sale. It's a tedious process. The card identification software made that bottleneck disappear. "The biggest help for all of us has been the matching percentage," said Zach from Blez. "That has been so great." He added, "We've built this operation up. I mean, it wouldn't exist without Heystack."

The perfect shot used to cost you time you didn't have. With a Heystack One on your table, it takes a single tap, and the hours you used to spend fighting glare go back into growing your business.