How LeBron James’ Signature Changed Over Two Decades in the NBA

Change is the only constant, or so the saying goes. It's true in business, it's true in sports, and it's true with the evolution of LeBron James' autograph. From his detailed rookie autograph to his looping present-day signature, here's how LeBron's John Hancock has evolved over nearly two and a half decades in the NBA.

Rookie Season and the Early Years

LeBron went straight out of St. Vincent St. Mary's High School to the NBA. His rookie-season autograph was, and still is, iconic, with the inclusion of the number 23. You can see this very clearly on his Exquisite Collection rookie patch autograph cards, like the one below.

2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James Rookie Parallel Patch Autograph, grade BGS 9.10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2s4m4c9d

Even five years into the NBA and still a member of the Cavs, LeBron was still using the "23" to start his autograph. Although the back half of his signature was already shifting to something a little simpler.

And ungraded 2008 Exquisite Collection Player Box LeBron James autograph (/23) | Card Ladder

But when LeBron made THE decision to take his talents to South Beach, he changed his number from 23 to 6, so his autograph had to change with it. According to James, he changed numbers to honor Michael Jordan.

"He (Michael Jordan) can't get the logo, and if he can't, something has to be done. I feel like no NBA player should wear 23. I'm starting a petition, and I've got to get everyone in the NBA to sign it. Now, if I'm not going to wear No. 23, then nobody else should be able to wear it."

Simplified South Beach Autograph

In his mid-to-late 20s, LeBron would play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, winning two championships and two MVP awards. With his number changing from 23 to 6, he had to switch up his autograph, so he opted for a simpler look.

By 2013, already a full decade into the league, LeBron had ditched the "23" and the front half of his earlier signature and shifted to a few loops, but the tail of his autograph remained intact. That unique final stroke persisted and is visible in the 2013-14 UD Exquisite Collection Tribute card below.

A BGS 9.5 2013-14 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection '03-04 Tribute Patch Autographs LeBron James Signed Game-Used Patch Card (/35) | Card Ladder

Back to Cleveland, But Not Back to His Early Days Autograph

At 29, LeBron went back to join Kyrie Irving and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers. Sixteen days after he decided to return home, he announced on Instagram and Twitter that he was also going back to his #23.

23 it is! It's only right I go back. 2·3=6 We still family 6. #HomeTeam #StriveForGreatness http://t.co/2MpznC8JNM — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2014

But would his autograph also go back to what it once was?

Nope, not at all.

2016-17 Upper Deck Supreme Hard Court NBA Prime Autograph Relics LeBron James #PAR-LJ (#6/10) | Card Ladder

By the time LeBron was back in Cleveland his autograph had settled into its present-day style. That final tail of his earlier autograph was gone, and all that was left was a double loop plus a small scribble.

Lakers & Present Day

LeBron opted out of his contract with the Cavs and joined the Lakers in 2018. As a Laker, he started out wearing jersey #23, switched back to #6 from 2021-2023, and then switched back again to #23 to honor Bill Russell.

At this point in his career, his autograph was about as simple as it could get and didn't look materially different from the autograph he was signing during his second stint with the Cavs, as you can see on the two Topps Chrome cards below.

Two recent LeBron James autographs as a member of the Lakers | Card Ladder

It's an interesting evolution and LeBron certainly isn't the only one to adjust his autograph over time. Now that he's back to wearing #23, it would be cool to see him throw it back to his early days autograph.

If he ever revisits that original auto, it would instantly become one of the most sought-after modern LeBron James autographs in the hobby.