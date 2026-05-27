LeBron James Superfractor Card Sets All-Time Record

Earlier this month, in Rare Topps Chrome LeBron James Card Looks to Make History, we discussed how the 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor Autograph of LeBron James had a legitimate chance to become the highest publicly sold LeBron Superfractor card ever. Well, not only did it shatter that record, but it also became the highest-selling Topps Chrome Superfractor ever, selling for a staggering $1.26 million on May 22nd.

Top-Selling Topps Chrome Superfractor

It’s important to specify this as the highest-selling Topps Chrome Superfractor of all time because there have actually been two Superfractor sales that sold publicly for more. More specifically, both of those cards came from Bowman Chrome and were autographed rookie Superfractors of MLB legends Mike Trout and Aaron Judge, which previously sold for $3.84 million and $5.2 million, respectively. That said, this LeBron sale still set plenty of records within his own market, including becoming the highest-selling standalone LeBron James card without a patch.

💰 $5.2M RECORD SALEA 1/1 Aaron Judge 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto just sold for $5.2M 🤯



Now the most expensive modern baseball card ever—passing Mike Trout’s record.



Historic hobby moment.#SportsCards #AaronJudge #BowmanChrome #CardCollectors pic.twitter.com/gTXm7UN3BT — Official Basement Society (@BsmntSoc) March 13, 2026

As discussed previously, there were many factors that contributed to the final sale price of this LeBron Superfractor. Those factors include this being the first year to feature a Topps-branded Superfractor autograph in basketball, the continued rise in the status of Superfractors within the hobby, and the growing speculation surrounding LeBron’s eventual retirement. At the end of the day, cards like this rarely provide second chances. When a card of this caliber hits the auction block, collectors understand there’s a good chance they may only get one opportunity to own it.

"I don't know what the future holds for me."



LeBron addresses questions about retirement after Year 23 comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/TE78ENnOax — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2026

The LeBron James Market

Another point worth mentioning is how the LeBron James card market has responded since the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs. While many collectors expected LeBron’s market to decline following the postseason exit, the opposite has actually occurred. Whether that’s due to growing retirement speculation surrounding LeBron or simply the hobby continuing to gain momentum overall, the reality is that his card market is up nearly 4% since the Lakers were eliminated on May 11.

That’s particularly noteworthy given that during the 15-day stretch leading up to the elimination, LeBron’s market had risen by less than 2%.

1️⃣ LeBron James



At 41 years old, LeBron is still dominating games and the sports card market.



➤ 2003 Topps Rookie (PSA 10): $3,500 → $5,700+

➤ 2003 Topps Chrome Rookie (PSA 10): $9,500 → $11,000

➤ 2003 Upper Deck Rookie Exclusives (PSA 10): $604 → $709 — TreCollect (@Tre_Collect) May 12, 2026

The question many collectors are now wondering is whether the LeBron James market still has room to grow from here. And while nobody truly knows what will happen in the short term, the long-term picture still seems to be extremely promising. This is primarily due to the continued growth of the hobby, along with the increasing number of younger collectors who already view LeBron as the GOAT.

What's Next for LeBron James?

Now, fans who grew up watching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls may not necessarily agree with that mindset or want to embrace that narrative. However, it’s important to remember that there's an older generation of basketball writers and fans who truly believe Bill Russell was the greatest player of all time.

Eventually, that generation passed, and the public opinion shifted toward Jordan. When today’s younger generation eventually becomes the dominant voice within sports media and the hobby, there’s a very real possibility that their chosen GOAT will be LeBron. Even for those who disagree, it’s difficult to ignore the growing number of kids and future hobbyists already labeling him that way.