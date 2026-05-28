2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball is next in the line of Basketball hobby releases, and collectors are ready to chase after autographs of key players throughout the league. This will also mark the first time the product features the NBA license, which adds natural collectability. With its release on the Topps website on Thursday, May 28th, anticipation is building in the hobby.

Here is what collectors need to know about the product.

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball Box Breakdown and Parallel Guide

Signature Class Basketball will offer two hobby formats: a regular hobby box and a jumbo box. Regular hobby boxes will have two autographs, while the jumbo boxes will have four. In both cases, however, collectors can expect only 40 or fewer cards per box. With autographs as the main focus of the product, this set is not necessarily base-heavy. There is a base set, but parallels, hits, and inserts are the primary drivers.

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Speaking of parallels, there are many that can be pulled out of packs. There are both paper and chrome cards in the release, each with some unique parallels. Notable paper parallels in this year's release are: Coral (/299), Green (/150), Red Lava (/25), Black (/10). Blue (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). The Chrome Parallels follow a similar format and sequence, with the notable addition of Pandora (not numbered) and the iconic Superfractor (/1).

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball Kevin Durant Parallel | Checklist Insider

Rare and Exclusive Inserts Drive Interest in the Release

Rare inserts can be found in packs, perhaps most notably Monarchs of the Game. This insert has great eye appeal. The card features the player at the center amid a monarch-butterfly-style backdrop. The color of the design depends on which team the player is part of. This is an insert that has appeared before and will likely be sought after again.

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball LeBron James Monarchs SP Insert | Checklist Insider

A retail exclusive insert that may catch some eyes is Pressure Points. Numerous circles are in the background behind the player on the card, who is performing an action. The Cooper Flagg card was shared ahead of release, and it has him dunking the basketball. These will be tough pulls out of retail formats, adding a chase element for those who choose not to open the hobby formats.

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball Cooper Flagg Pressure Points Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs Take Center Stage with Veterans, Legends, and Rookies Signing

Autographs are in the name of the product, and will have no shortage of key signers. The autographed cards in the set feature the player, a silhouette image of the player's face, and the round and pick at which the player was drafted. The design is similar to prior years but carries on the release's tradition. Key signers this year include: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Shaquille O'Neal, among others.

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball Victor Wembanyama Autograph Parallel | Checklist Insider

Collectors can also find Dual Autographs; however, they will be tough pulls. Depending on the type of box being opened, the odds are either 1 in 2,756 packs or 1 in 1,361 packs. The checklist for these autographs is quite superb, with combos such as Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett, Cooper Flagg/Dylan Harper, and Carmelo Anthony/Jalen Brunson signing this year.

2025-26 Topps Signature Series Carmelo Anthony/Jalen Brunson Dual Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Signature Class Basketball looks to be a great release for the basketball hobby. Collectors will have a variety of autographed cards to chase after, along with rare inserts. The product is releasing on Thursday, May 28th, on the Topps website.