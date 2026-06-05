This Iconic 1997 Michael Jordan Base Card Has Become a Five-Figure Collectible

Month in and month out, Michael Jordan cards remain at the top for most graded athletes. Jordan also has some of the most valuable basketball cards of all time, including the iconic double autograph logoman card shared with Kobe Bryant, the second most valuable card of any kind.

With that in mind, it might not come as a shock to hear that a Gem Mint Jordan card consistently sells for well over $10,000. However, it's not every day you hear about a 1990s base card consistently selling for $10,000 or more.

The 1997-98 Metal Universe #23

The 1997-98 Metal Universe Michael Jordan #23 card is arguably one of the most iconic Jordan card images, right there with the picture of MJ on his 1986 Fleer rookie card #57.

A PSA 10 1997 Metal Universe Michael Jordan #23 card | Card Ladder

Recent Gem Mint sales in 2026 have consistently sold for well above $10K, including three sales in May of $10,000, $10.500, and a high of $15,000!

Going back 18 months to 2024 and these Gem Mint base cards were selling for around $3,500, roughly a third of the present-day price.

PSA Population Report & Low Gem Rate

The full PSA population for graded Metal Universe Jordan cards is 7,812. According to PSA, just under 2% of these cards receive a Gem Mint grade, while about 21.3% are graded a PSA 9, and 37.7% receive a PSA 8 grade.

Nov 29, 1997; Landover, MD, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Washington Wizards at the USAirways Arena. Mandatory Credit: Porter Binks-USA TODAY | Porter Binks-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As is evident by the very low Gem Rate, these cards are difficult to find in pristine condition. The heavily textured foil design and metallic surface are notorious for flaking and edge and corner wear. As a result, only about 23% of these Metal Universe Jordan cards will receive a PSA 9 or above.

Why the Metal Universe Michael Jordan Base Card is Special

This card jumps out for its iconic visual space-themed design and is the closest thing to owning the highly coveted and incredibly expensive Precious Metal Gems, which uses the same imagery with a different color background, either emerald green (/10) or ruby red (/90).

A BGS 8.5 1997 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Ruby Red Michael Jordan (39/100) | Card Ladder

The Precious Metal Gems (PMGs) are the most iconic basketball card insert from the 90s, with record-breaking prices frequently making headlines. The highest-selling Kobe Bryant card (excluding autographed Logomans) is an Emerald PMG that sold for $3.15 million in April 2026.

The $3.125 million sale of this Kobe Bryant Precious Metal Gem (serial numbered to 10) made national headlines this week, setting a new record for the most expensive solo Kobe card ever. | Card Ladder

Many collectors will also appreciate Jordan getting card #23 in this set. Small but cool details like these can go a long way in collecting, and seeing the card number match Jordan's jersey makes this card a little extra special.

This card was also created at the height of the Jordan-era Bulls, and the year of "The Last Dance," as the Bulls would finish the 1997-98 NBA season with a 62-20 record and go on to win their third straight NBA Championship and Jordan's sixth.

Other Key 1997 Metal Universe Base Basketball Cards

There are plenty of other great cards in this legendary set in addition to Jordan's. The Kobe Bryant card is another fantastic card, with Gem Mint base copies selling for $5,000-$6,000, with ungraded copies selling for $200-$300.

1997-98 Metal Universe Kobe Bryant #81 | Card Ladder

Bulls rebounding great and defensive phenom Dennis Rodman is another highly coveted base card in this set. A record-breaking Rodman Precious Metal Gem sold in May for $348K, but the base card even in Gem Mint condition sells for around $350.

Two Terrific and Affordable Metal Universe Rookie Cards

Plus, there are two great rookies from this set that are egregiously underappreciated.

The first is Tracy McGrady's rookie card (#42), which is an incredibly easy one to pick up ungraded for under $5. Even Gem Mint copies only sell for around $150.

1997 Metal Universe Tracy McGrady #42 | Card ladder

The second is Tim Duncan's rookie card (#44), which is slightly more expensive than McGrady's, but still an easy one to pick up ungraded for under $20. Recent Gem Mint copies sell for between $300-$400, which is mind-blowing when you compare that to the Jordans and Kobe non-rookie cards from this set.

A PSA 9 1997 Metal Universe Tim Duncan rookie card (#66) | Card Ladder

This set will hold its value and likely appreciate, given the iconic nature of the PMGs and some of the key cards and players featured.

For the Jordan base card, the combination of iconic imagery, hobby significance, and peak Jordan-era dominance helps explain why the 1997 Metal Universe Jordan remains one of the most coveted base cards of the modern era.