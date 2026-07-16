The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 2000's (Part I)

As Topps continued to release their annual Football sets into the early 2000's, collectors saw colorful design choices, with the first three sets of the decade having no white borders. Additionally, many key players saw their first Topps rookie card, and the most notable card in the first third of the decade is not even a rookie card. These are also sets that still have some value today, and can sometimes be difficult to find in good shape, with the borders being condition-sensitive.

Nov 24, 2002; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees (9) in action against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at four iconic cards that were released in Topps Football sets from 2000 to 2002.

2000 Topps Football Brian Urlacher Rookie Card

The 2000 Topps Football set introduced blue borders to its design and is best known for not including the rookie card for Tom Brady. As a result, it is a very affordable set for set collectors, and does still contain some good rookies. Brian Urlacher's rookie card appears in the set, and is well known for being a dominant defensive player during the 2000's and early 2010s for the Chicago Bears. Copies can be had for around $5-$15, depending on condition.

2000 Topps Football Brian Urlacher Rookie Card | eBay

An interesting note about this card is that there are only 23 PSA 10s in existence, making high-grade copies of this card in demand.

2001 Topps Football Drew Brees Rookie Card

Drew Brees headlines the 2001 set with his rookie card. Brees was recently named as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2026, with enshrinement set for this coming August. Brees started his career with the Chargers, but many collectors remember his time with the New Orleans Saints. At the time of retirement, Brees had a Super Bowl, 13 Pro Bowls, and over 80,000 passing yards.

2001 Topps Football Drew Brees Rookie Card PSA 9 | eBay

A PSA 9 of Brees' rookie is still quite affordable, with copies selling for around $65.

2001 Topps Football LaDainian Tomlinson Rookie Card

The 2001 set also contained the rookie card of one of Brees' teammates at the time: LaDainian Tomlinson. Tomlinson was very hyped coming out of college, where he ran for six touchdowns in one game. He would go on to have a successful career, despite never winning a Super Bowl. Across 11 seasons, he would rush for 13,684 yards and 145 touchdowns.

2001 Topps Football LaDainian Tomlinson Rookie Card | eBay

Tomlinson's rookie can be picked up for around $8 or less, making it a value addition to one's collection.

2002 Topps Football Tom Brady Base Card

Tom Brady's first Topps Flagship card appears in the 2002 set, known for its green borders. Brady does not need much of an introduction, having won numerous Super Bowls. Many in the hobby make the argument that he is the greatest ever to play the sport, and he also has an active presence in the hobby. This is a card that is naturally iconic, and its hobby value reflects this. The card only has a PSA 10 population of 22 - centering and borders are the biggest issues typically with the card. At the end of May, a PSA 10 copy sold for $5,500.

2002 Topps Football Tom Brady Base Card PSA 10 | eBay

The years 2000 to 2002 saw many key Topps Football card releases. Whether it is the first Topps Flagship card of Tom Brady or the Rookie Card of Drew Brees, these cards would be great additions to one's collection. Many of these cards are wallet-friendly, which is always a bonus. Stay tuned for the next installment of this mini-series, which will cover the middle part of the 2000's.