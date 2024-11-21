Collectibles On SI

2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving Delivers Cornucopia Of Stars

The set is loaded with sports and entertainment stars, but no turkeys.

2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving is out in time for the annual holiday.
Thanksgiving Day is only a week away and Leaf Trading Cards has a treat for collectors.

2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving packs plenty of fun with a series of turkey day-themed parallels.

Paul Skenes is on the checklist of 2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving.
Retailing for $224.99, Leaf Metal Thanksgiving features autographs of the top names in sports and entertainment.

Every autograph card is limited to three, two and 1/1. Each autograph card is available in the following variations:

Pumpkin Pie -- Orange #/3
Cornucopia -- Brown #/2
Pilgrim Hat -- Black 1/1
Turkey -- Super Prismatic Gold 1/1

Actor Chevy Chase is included in the 2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving checklist.
The checklist is loaded with an insane list of sports stars, both past and present, and celbrioties, including Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Conor McGregor, Paul Skenes and Chevy Chase.

The boxes are available now on Leaf's website.

