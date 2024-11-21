2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving Delivers Cornucopia Of Stars
The set is loaded with sports and entertainment stars, but no turkeys.
Thanksgiving Day is only a week away and Leaf Trading Cards has a treat for collectors.
2024 Leaf Metal Thanksgiving packs plenty of fun with a series of turkey day-themed parallels.
Retailing for $224.99, Leaf Metal Thanksgiving features autographs of the top names in sports and entertainment.
Every autograph card is limited to three, two and 1/1. Each autograph card is available in the following variations:
Pumpkin Pie -- Orange #/3
Cornucopia -- Brown #/2
Pilgrim Hat -- Black 1/1
Turkey -- Super Prismatic Gold 1/1
The checklist is loaded with an insane list of sports stars, both past and present, and celbrioties, including Barry Sanders, Bo Jackson, Conor McGregor, Paul Skenes and Chevy Chase.
The boxes are available now on Leaf's website.
