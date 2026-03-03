Team USA Reveals Impressive Starting Rotation for World Baseball Classic

Team USA enters the World Baseball Classic with high expectations and a long track record of success. Manager Mark DeRosa will trot out a formidable lineup each and every game with the hope they can provide a lot of run support for a pitching rotation that's been altered a bit in recent days after an injury to Joe Ryan. The good news for the Americans is that they have two of the best pitchers in all of baseball in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes to lead the way.

DeRosa revealed the full plan for his pitching staff on Monday, announcing that Giants' Logan Webb will get the ball for the opener Friday against Brazil. Skubal will make his sole WBC start Saturday against Great Britain with Skenes lined up for Game 3 vs. Mexico on March 9.

Team USA's plan for their fourth game, on March 10 vs. Italy, is a bit up in the air. The plan is for Mets' Nolan McLean to take the mound but the righty did not participate in the team's workout Monday at the Giants' spring training facility. DeRosa said McLean will be reevaluated soon.

If things go to plan and Team USA makes it into the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive tournament, they will not have Skubal as the Tigers’ ace has announced his intention to only pitch once. Skenes is aiming to throw twice so it'll be a strategic decision as how to best use him.

Other starting options on the roster include Ryan Yarborough, Michael Wacha, Griffin Jax and Matthew Boyd. Then there's a stable of relief options that features Mason Miller, Brad Keller, Clayton Kershaw, Clay Holmes, Garrett Cleavinger, Garrett Whitlock and Gabe Speier.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated