2024 Topps Update: Paul Skenes, Jackson Merrill and More Rookies to Watch
Topps Update Series has become a more popular release for baseball card collectors.
Because it’s all about the rookies.
Update is the product where some of the season’s early call-ups who didn’t make Series 1 or 2 find their home.
Some big rookies that appeared in Topps Update in recent years include Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Jose Altuve and Bobby Witt Jr.
This year’s release is no different with some of the biggest flagship rookie cards coming in Pittsburgh Pirates freshman star Paul Skenes and San Diego Padres rookie Jackson Merrill. While Update rookies don’t usually garner huge value (Trout’s card being an exception), there is good value in a base flagship rookie card.
Longtime and novice collectors look to the flagship as the definite rookie card for a baseball player. Topps baseball flagship is the longest-running card release, dating back to 1952. That means most every star, every big player, and major prospect has had a flagship rookie card from Topps.
While Topps may add bells and whistles to Update to try and gain more interest, there’s no doubt it’s the rookies that collectors love.
Here are seven rookie cards to collect in 2024 Topps Baseball Update Series when it drops on Wednesday.
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: The rookie pitcher had a great season and has been one of the top collectible players throughout the season. Scenes had a 5.9 WAR this season, going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.
Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles: The 2022 overall first pick made his debut in April, but spent just a little over a week with Baltimore before coming back in August. He’s the one many collectors have their eyes on.
Wyatt Langford, Texas Rangers: Rangers fans are excited for Langford. The outfielder had a solid rookie campaign with a 3.9 WAR.
Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres: Merrill had a great rookie season and may win Rookie of the Year. He had 24 home runs and 90 RBI during the regular season.
Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians: Pitchers don’t often get a lot of love in the collecting world, but Guardians fans will want to get their hands on this one. Smith had a good rookie season with a 6-1 record and a 1.91 ERA in 74 games.
Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers: The name may seem familiar as he is the son of former pitcher Al Leiter. The Rangers have high hopes for Leiter even if he got roughed up during his first season.
Tobias Myers, Milwaukee Brewers: The Brewers found a gem in Myers this season. In 25 starts, he went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA. The future is bright for the righty pitcher.