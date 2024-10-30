Aitana Bonmatí wins second consecutive Women's Ballon d'Or: three great Bonmatí cards for new collectors
Spanish footballing superstar Aitana Bonmatí took home the Women’s Ballon d’Or earlier this week, the second consecutive year that she’s been named the top women’s soccer player in the world.
A product of FC Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Bonmatí has established herself as one of the best players in the world while winning a Women’s World Cup and two UEFA Women’s Champions Cups while also collecting her individual accolades.
Every soccer collector ought to have some Bonmatí item in their collection and here are three great places to start:
2019 Panini Women’s World Cup #154 (sticker)
Bonmatí’s first rookie card wasn’t released until 2021 but she was included in 2019 Panini Women’s World Cup France with sticker number 154. Bonmatí made her senior national team debut in 2017, a year after her first appearance with Barcelona and it still took two years for her to be commemorated by a card company. These stickers are available without too stiff of a price point, so it’s an accessible option for collectors who are just now jumping on the Bonmatí hype train.
2022-2023 Topps Merlin Heritage 98 UEFA Club Competitions #85 Autograph*
The first Bonmatí autograph card finally arrived in Topps’ 2022-2023 Merlin Heritage 98 when her side won her second Women’s Champions League trophy. *There aren’t base options for the autograph, so the cards are limited to print runs of 99 or less with options at /49, /25, /10, /5 and /1. The collectibility of this card is only furthered by Bonmatí being featured in a Barcelona kit, taking advantage of one of the largest fan bases on the globe.
Ballon d’Or Topps Now #2
If you’re looking to commemorate Bonmatí’s second consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or, Topps has a product out now that serves your audience. Topps Now released a set of Ballon d’Or cards that are on sale until November 8th and Bonmatí is one of the three athletes featured in this set, alongside 2024 Kopa Trophy winner Lamine Yamal from FC Barcelona and 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City. The chance at a parallel, autograph or relic card is incredibly intriguing as Bonmatí’s profile continues to explode around the globe.