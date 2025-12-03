SI

Will President Trump Attend the 2026 World Cup Draw?

The draw is expected to attract a significant worldwide audience.

Ewan Ross-Murray

President Donald Trump (left) has been heavily involved in World Cup build-up.
/ Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw is just around the corner as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to stage the largest iteration of world soccer’s grandest tournament.

The competition will run for 38 days between June 11 and July 19, 2026 and will see 48 nations compete for the fabled golden trophy—although only a handful harbor genuine hopes of glory. Six countries are still to confirm their spots via the play-offs, but the remaining 42 will discover their fate during the upcoming draw.

The U.S. will host the majority of matches at the tournament and they will also present the group stage draw, with President Donald Trump having been heavily involved in pre-tournament build-up to date.

But will President Trump attend the upcoming draw?

When, Where Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

Cafu, Lothar Matthäus
The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5, 2025. / Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Audiences needn’t wait much longer for the 2026 World Cup group stage draw. The event will be staged at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT).

The USMNT, along with fellow co-hosts Canada and Mexico, already know which groups they will contest during next summer’s tournament, but they will soon discover their three group stage opposition.

There are 12 groups of four teams in total and each nation will play one another once during the group phase.

Will President Trump Appear at the 2026 World Cup Draw?

Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino, World Cup
Trump will be in attendance. / Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Monday, Dec. 1, it was confirmed by the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, that President Trump will appear at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump views the World Cup as a “priority national project” that will operate in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, which will be celebrated during the tournament on July 4, 2026.

Trump has been a prominent voice throughout World Cup preparations. He’s threatened to revoke host status for Democrat-led cities and move fixtures elsewhere, although he would require the permission of FIFA President and close personal ally Gianni Infantino to achieve his wishes.

Trump will attend the ceremony but the Iran soccer federation won’t make an appearance. They have decided to boycott the draw in protest against the number of U.S. visas their delegation were permitted.


Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League.

