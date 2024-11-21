Are you buying into Bo Nix being the future?
The Denver Broncos are led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and although the season didn't start off well, the stars are aligning here in Week 12 of the NFL season. In the Broncos recent matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, that had them win 38-6, Nix had his best performance of his young NFL career. Nix had 307 yards, going 28-33, with four touchdowns; reaching a season high in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and quarterback rating (145.0). This perfromance from Nix had him nominated for his sixth Rookie of the Week award, while being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
The accolades and records keep racking up for Nix in his rookie season. In the game against the Falcons, Nix's 145.0 QBR is the second highest in Broncos franchise history, along with his four touchdowns tying the Broncos rookie record for most TDs in a season (14), in the process. Notably, Nix became the first rookie in NFL history to complete 80% of passes while throwing four touchdowns while also surpassing 300 yards.
With very few NFL licensed cards being produced of this year's NFL rookies, and Nix being a Fanatics exclusive athlete with no NFL licensed autos currently available, many have turned to collegiate cards to funnel their excitement and budgets towards. Just a day after the win over the Falcons, Nix's 2021-22 Bowman University First Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Auto /25 PSA 10 (POP 4), which features him in a Auburn Tigers uniform, sold for $3200 via ebay (best offer). This card has visual eye appeal for a collector, as not only is it a color match parallel with the Auburn uniforms, the orange refractor also pairs well with the Denver Broncos.
This $3200 sale, is the fourth-highest all-time for any Nix sports card. Out of the four top sales, this is the first one to sell during Nix's NFL career, with two taking place in 2023, and the other of April of this year. Significantly, this card was also serial numbered /25, with two of the higher selling cards being 1/1s.