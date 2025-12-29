SI

Complete 2025 NFL Week 18 Schedule Revealed: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

The final slate of the 2025-26 NFL season is upon us.

Mike Kadlick

Sunday night's Ravens vs. Steelers game is essentially a playoff game.
Sunday night's Ravens vs. Steelers game is essentially a playoff game. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Some how, some way, we are officially headed into the final week of the 2025 NFL season.

While a majority of playoff spots—and seeds—have already been clinched, there are still a handful of division championships up for grabs heading into the final slate. Because of that, the league naturally waits to schedule Week 18’s matchup until the last possible second in order to, among other things, maximize its television audience.

Before we get there, however, Week 17 across the league gave us plenty to write home about. For starters, the 49ers won an epic back-and-forth battle over the Bears on Sunday Night Football,Drake Maye kept himself in the MVP conversation thanks to a five-touchdown performance against the Jets, Malik Lewis may have made himself a pretty penny in his upcoming free agency with an excellent showing against the Ravens, and Netflix became the butt of plenty of jokes from NFL fans for their poor Christmas Day broadcasts.

Elsewhere, the Texans took care of business over the Chargers in L.A., Philip Rivers was emotional about his send off with the Colts, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride made NFL history with his 117th catch of the season.

And with that, we're onto Week 18. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

NFL Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 3

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

4:30 p.m. ET

ESPN/ABC

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

8:00 p.m. ET

ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Jan. 4

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Chicago Bears

Detriot Lions

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

