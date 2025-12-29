Complete 2025 NFL Week 18 Schedule Revealed: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Some how, some way, we are officially headed into the final week of the 2025 NFL season.
While a majority of playoff spots—and seeds—have already been clinched, there are still a handful of division championships up for grabs heading into the final slate. Because of that, the league naturally waits to schedule Week 18’s matchup until the last possible second in order to, among other things, maximize its television audience.
Before we get there, however, Week 17 across the league gave us plenty to write home about. For starters, the 49ers won an epic back-and-forth battle over the Bears on Sunday Night Football,Drake Maye kept himself in the MVP conversation thanks to a five-touchdown performance against the Jets, Malik Lewis may have made himself a pretty penny in his upcoming free agency with an excellent showing against the Ravens, and Netflix became the butt of plenty of jokes from NFL fans for their poor Christmas Day broadcasts.
Elsewhere, the Texans took care of business over the Chargers in L.A., Philip Rivers was emotional about his send off with the Colts, and Cardinals tight end Trey McBride made NFL history with his 117th catch of the season.
And with that, we're onto Week 18. Here’s a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
NFL Week 18 Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 3
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
4:30 p.m. ET
ESPN/ABC
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
8:00 p.m. ET
ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Jan. 4
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Chicago Bears
Detriot Lions
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC