Cam Ward, DJ Lagway, and Sam Brown Hurricane Relief Cards Have Raised $20,000

Leaf partnered with the collegiate stars to create hurricane relief cards for the state of Florida. All proceeds will go to the Florida Disaster Fund, which distributes funds to organizations that serve individuals in their communities. The sale ends on Oct. 17.

Horacio Ruiz

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks Cam Ward and DJ Lagway of the Universities of Miami and Florida, respectively, partnered with Leaf Trading Cards to create Hurricane Milton Relief Cards. University of Miami wide receiver Sam Brown also joined the fundraising efforts.

100% of all proceeds from the sale will go to the Florida Disaster Fund, a venture between private and public organizations that will distribute money to organizations with boots on the ground of disaster zones caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

Cam Ward Hurricane Milton Relief card.
Ward is Heisman Trophy candidate this year. In his first year with the Miami Hurricanes, he has led the team to a 6-0 record. / Photo Courtesy of Leaf

"Leaf has a great relationship with the Lagway, Ward and Brown families and reps," said CJ Breen, Director of Marketing and Licensing at Leaf. "We came together to help those in their local communities."

According to Breen, there have been more than $20,000 in sales with the last day to purchase cards on Oct. 17.

"We’re making a push toward the last day of sales to raise more," Breen told SI Collectibles.

DJ Lagway Hurricane Milton Relief Fund card for the Florida Disaster Fund.
True freshman DJ Lagway, a former five-star recruit, is now the starting quarterback at the University of Florida after senior Graham Mertz sustained a season-ending injury last week. / Photo Courtesy of Leaf

Also joining the sale is receiver Sam Brown Jr., one of Ward's favorite targets and, like his QB, a first-year transfer to Miami. The Georgia native arrived from the University of Houston. This year, he has 21 receptions, 246 yards, and one touchdown catch.

Each card is selling for $9.99 plus tax and $5 in shipping.

A Sam Brown trading card.
Photo Courtesy of Leaf
