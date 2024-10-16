Cam Ward, DJ Lagway, and Sam Brown Hurricane Relief Cards Have Raised $20,000
Quarterbacks Cam Ward and DJ Lagway of the Universities of Miami and Florida, respectively, partnered with Leaf Trading Cards to create Hurricane Milton Relief Cards. University of Miami wide receiver Sam Brown also joined the fundraising efforts.
100% of all proceeds from the sale will go to the Florida Disaster Fund, a venture between private and public organizations that will distribute money to organizations with boots on the ground of disaster zones caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
"Leaf has a great relationship with the Lagway, Ward and Brown families and reps," said CJ Breen, Director of Marketing and Licensing at Leaf. "We came together to help those in their local communities."
According to Breen, there have been more than $20,000 in sales with the last day to purchase cards on Oct. 17.
"We’re making a push toward the last day of sales to raise more," Breen told SI Collectibles.
Also joining the sale is receiver Sam Brown Jr., one of Ward's favorite targets and, like his QB, a first-year transfer to Miami. The Georgia native arrived from the University of Houston. This year, he has 21 receptions, 246 yards, and one touchdown catch.
Each card is selling for $9.99 plus tax and $5 in shipping.