Championship Athletes: Cards for Deion Sanders & Other Dual-Sport Players

There have only been a handful of special athletes to make it pro in more than one sport. And that number dwindles when you take into account two-sport athletes who have made it to a Championship Game.

Bud Grant | Football & Basketball

Minnesota's Bud Grant --- Remembering Bud Grant, a Viking victory... --- Bud Grant cut a familiar image along the sideline. 1971 Press Photo Minnesota Vikings Football Coach Bud Grant | Journal Sentinel Files

Bud Grant is most notably known as the long-time Minnesota Vikings coach who infamously went to four Super Bowls, losing all four of them. But, what is not told when Bud Grant comes up in conversations, is the fact that he played professional basketball before migrating to the gridiron.

Following graduation he was drafted 1950 by both the Philadelphia Eagles and the then Minneapolis Lakers. The Lakers won the championship in 1950, their second of six overall the team would win in Minnesota.

1954 Blue Ribbon Bud Grant, graded a PSA Near Mint 7 | PSA |

Grant's highest selling card, according to Card Ladder, is one from his playing days on the football field. After two seasons in the NBA Grant would switch sports and joined the Eagles from 1953 to 1956. After that he spent a couple seasons in the Canadian Football League, where his most valuable card comes from.

According to Card Ladder, the last recorded sale was on August 19, 2023, and went for $3,750 as a best offer.

1950 Lakers Scott's Bud Grant, graded a PSA Very Good 3 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/273epb9t

His highest selling card in a basketball uniform is from a specialty set from a chip company. His 1950 Lakers Scott's, graded a PSA 43, features an illustrated Grant mid basketball bounce with a facsimile autograph at the bottom. The highest sale on Card Ladder occurred almost exactly one year ago on February 6, 2025. It went for $1,677.84 on auction.

Mookie Betts | Baseball & Bowling

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) walks against the Toronto Blue Jays in the tenth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Mookie Betts is a well known, All-star, four-time world champion baseball player. He won a World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, and then has won three more with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And while he's certainly made his bread and butter on the diamond, he's also made a name for him self at the bowling alley.

Betts was named the Tennessee Boys Bowler of the Year in Tennessee in 2010, he's bowled multiple perfect 300 games, and is a member of the Professional Bowlers Association. He competed in the 2017 PBA World Series of Bowling where he became the first MLB player to bowl a 300 in a professional, sanctioned competition.

Mookie Betts' 2014 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yc72feuk

Betts' highest selling card, according to Card Ladder, is his 2014 Bowman Chrome 1st prospect red refractor, graded a PSA 10. The card features a young Betts in his batting stance, ready for the pitch. You can even tell he's in the minor leagues in the photo by the concussion protected batting helmet, required in the minor leagues.

This card sold for $123,220 on Goldin Auction after 33 bids on September 2, 2024.

2023 Leaf PBA Mookie Betts autograph, numbered four-of-fifteen. | eBay |

While there's not many out there, Betts does have a trading card as it relates to bowling. In 2023 Leaf released Leaf PBA Premier Edition and Betts was included in the set. He was even on Leaf's product sales page as one of the preview images. Not many have been sold, but the latest, according to 130 Point, sold for $200 on January 5, 2026,

Deion Sanders | Baseball & Football

Mar 1992; West Pam Beach, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Braves outfielder DEION SANDERS in a spring training portrait at West Palm Beach Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Prime Time, Neon Deion, whatever moniker you want to use, Deion Sanders is one of the most well-known two-sport athletes. Having starred in baseball and football, he's most accomplished in the latter. He played in the NFL from 1989 through 2005 and won Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers after the 1994 season then won a championship with the Dallas Cowboys the very next season.

1998 Metal Universe Deion Sanders Gem Master 1-of-1, graded a PSA Near Mint 7 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/44r2jbep

His highest selling card, according to Card Ladder's sales report, is his 1998 Metal Universe Gem Master. It's a one-of-one card and sold for an astonishing $116,666 about five months ago on October 16, 2025.

1998 Metal Universe Deion Sanders Precious Metal Gem, numbered to just 50, graded a PSA NM-MT 8 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/5n8n7zdc

While Neon Deion is most synonymous with the Atlanta Braves when it comes to baseball, his highest baseball card sale on Card Ladder is with him in a Cincinnati Reds uniform. His 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gem, numbered 50-of-50, sold for $4,827 on February 27, 2023.

