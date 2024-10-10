Diego Gómez tops 2024 MLS 22 Under 22: the only 3 Gómez card options
Diego Gómez was the top name on Major League Soccer’s annual 22 Under 22 list after taking the next step in his career at only 21 years of age in 2024.
Gómez jumped 19 spots in 2024 after he was ranked 20th on the 2023 edition of 22 Under 22.
The Inter Miami forward has collected six goals and five assists, both career-highs, in all competitions this season while playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Fort Lauderdale. He’s also been a mainstay in Paraguay’s international set-up and won the Silver Medal at the Summer Olympics in Paris where he scored his side’s only goal of the Gold Medal Match, which they lost to Egypt in penalty kicks (Gómez converted his PK).
Gómez is one of the bright young stars in MLS and has been since joining Inter Miami in July 2023 from Paraguayan side Club Libertad as a U-22 Initiative (MLS has weird roster rules) signing. Since Gómez arrived, Miami won the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 and clinched the Supporter’s Shield as the top team in the MLS regular season after defeating the Columbus Crew 3-2 on October 2 in Ohio.
The young attacker has impressed so much in South Florida that he has already agreed to a deal to join the English Premier League’s Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2025 for £11 million, according to The Athletic.
There aren’t a whole lot of Diego Gómez cards presently on the market, particularly as we await the release of 2024 Topps MLS hobby and retail products, so it’s up to collectors to decide if they’re interested in one of the few available options.
2023 Topps Now MLS #380
Gómez started and scored in the 37th minute of his MLS debut for Inter Miami on August 26, 2023 in New Jersey against the New York Red Bulls. The moment was commemorated by Topps Now MLS but they marked the card with the “Call-Up” badge instead of listing it as a rookie card. With a print run of only 434, this card could be a gem if Gómez excels after he joins Brighton in January.
2024 Panini Prizm CONMEBOL Copa América #83
This card has some controversy surrounding it because Gómez didn’t feature for Paraguay in Copa América 2024 and was with Paraguay’s U23’s for the Summer Olympics. This card does have the rookie “RC” badge on it, so Gómez collectors should still want his first retail/hobby rookie card option.
2024 Topps Now MLS #4
Gómez scored Inter Miami’s second goal in their season-opening 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on February 21, 2024 and that became the moment Topps Now used to commemorate his first on-demand rookie card. 729 were printed and the card has the rookie “RC” badge while featuring Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the photo.